’میری بیوی کو شکایتیں مت کرو اب میں کسی کی نہیں سننے والا‘ مومنہ مستحسن کی لکس سٹائل ایوارڈز کی پرفارمنس پر تنقید کے بعد مانی ایک بار پھر میدان میں آگئے

View this post on Instagram

#lsa #mominamustehsan Kamaqal ,jazbati, khudkush instagramers kay liyae.. My comment on #Mominamustehsan was a Critique. No different to what Bloggers wrote about her koko korina song. I did not remark on her physical appearances or her life. Lekin kuch jaali #Femimist ne waqt barbaad kar ke mujhe cyber bully karnay ki koshish ki. In ka agenda ek hai - Relevant hona. Feminism is about fighting for women's liberation from Oppression, not women's liberation from any sort of professional Critique.(Agar mai #Feminism kay khilaaf houta tou hira aaj ghar ka sirf kitchen sambhal rehi houte,apnay talent pai aaj ussnay apna naam.bana liaye.... (What we like we also praise). Momena is a good singer, and her song 'Tera wo pyar' is amongst my favourites. In fact it's a regular our playlist on our family trips. I'm not criticising Momena singing but her choice of Genres. I've been hosting shows for the past 19 years on tv, in live shows, on FM radio and on the internet, and yet if I host an English language show on any of these formats, it will be a bad choice on my behalf. And that's all I did in her case. The critique was of the artist's choice not of the artiste. Yeh mesg sirf unkay liyae hai jinko laga mai nay aik khatoun ke tazleel kee Jou puranay #Mani ko jantay hain unko pata hai mani aisa he tha aisa he hai aur aisa.he rehayha... ( Sepcial thanks to google translation)