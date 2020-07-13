"شادی شدہ ہونے کے باوجود خود سے آدھی عمر کے نوجوان سے غیر ازدواجی تعلقات رکھے" معروف ادکارہ نے اعتراف کرلیا

"شادی شدہ ہونے کے باوجود خود سے آدھی عمر کے نوجوان سے غیر ازدواجی تعلقات رکھے" معروف ادکارہ نے اعتراف کرلیا
واشنگٹن(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)ہولی وڈ اداکارہ، گلوکار، کامیڈین و لکھاری 48 سالہ جاڈا پنکٹ سمتھ نے اعتراف کیا ہے کہ انہوں نے شادی شدہ ہونے کے باوجود 4 سال قبل خود سے آدھی عمر کے شخص سے غیر ازدواجی تعلقات استوار کیے تھے۔
امریکی خبررساں ادارے ایسوسی ایٹڈ پریس کے مطابق جاڈ ا اوران کے شوہر ول سمتھ نےفیس بک پر ون آن پروگرام کیا اس دوران دونوں نے اپنی ازدواجی زندگی میں آنے والے اتار چڑھاو پر بات کی۔ اسی سیریز میں ہی جاڈا نے اعتراف کیا کہ چار سال قبل جب وہ اپنے شوہر سے اختلافات پر الگ ہوگئی تھیں تو انہیں لگا شاید ان کی شادی ٹوٹ گئی ہے۔
اس دوران وہ ایک موسیقار اور اپنے قریبی دوست اگسٹ السینا کے قریب ہوگئیں ۔ انہوں نے کہا اس دوران وہ گہرے صدمے اور تکلیف میں تھیں اور سمجھتی تھیں شادی ٹوٹ چکی ہے اس لیے وہ آگسٹ کے قریب ہوئیں اور وہ سب کیا جو ان کے لیے خوشی کا باعث ہوسکتا تھا۔
خیال رہےجاڈا پنکٹ اور ول سمتھ کچھ تلخیوں اور مسائل کی وجہ سے کچھ عرصے تک ایک دوسرے سے الگ ہوگئے تھے اور اس وقت چہ مگوئیاں تھیں کہ دونوں میں طلاق ہوجائے گی، تاہم ایسا نہیں ہوا۔
جاڈا پنکٹ اور ول سمتھ نے 1997 میں شادی کی تھی اور دونوں کے 2 بچے بھی ہیں۔
جاڈا نے یہ اعتراف ایک ایسے وقت میں کیا ہے جب
حال ہی میں آگسٹ السینا نے جاڈا پنکٹ سے تعلقات کے حوالے سے کئی انکشافات کیے تھے، جن میں سے ایک یہ بھی تھا کہ انہیں ایسا لگتا تھا کہ جاڈا پنکٹ کو شاید ایسے تعلقات استوار کرنے کی اجازت خود ان کے شوہر نے دے رکھی ہے۔
View this post on Instagram
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. ???????? W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
آگسٹ السینا کے انٹرویو کے بعد جاڈا پنکٹ اور ول سمتھ کے حوالے سے کئی چہ مگوئیاں ہو رہی تھیں، جس کے بعد دونوں میاں بیوی نے فیس بک پر آکر پروگرام کیا اور تمام قیاس آرائیوں پر بات کی۔
آگسٹ السینا کے انٹرویو کے بعد یہ چہ مگوئیاں بھی ہونے لگی تھیں کہ جاڈا پنکٹ اور ول سمتھ نے ایک ایسی شادی کر رکھی ہے، جس میں میاں اور بیوی دونوں کو اجازت ہوتی ہے کہ وہ کسی تیسرے شخص سے بھی جنسی تعلقات استوار کر سکتے ہیں۔
ایسی چہ مگوئیوں کے بعد دونوں نے ایک دوسرے کے ساتھ پروگرام کرتے ہوئے ایسی تمام قیاس آرائیوں کو مسترد کیا۔