ماڈل نادیہ حسین کے ساتھ آن لائن دھوکہ، ایسا پارسل مل گیا جس کا آرڈر ہی نہیں کیا تھا، اندر سے کیا برآمد ہوا، دیکھ کر ہوش اڑگئے

. . . ONLINE PARCEL DELIVERY SCAM!!. . . Pls pls be vigilant of parcel seller and sender information BEFORE paying for your parcel!!!. . . I received this parcel today with my name hand written on the flyer and since I shop very regularly online it didn't occur to me that this could be a SCAM and so I stupidly paid RS 4250 for an item I never ordered!!!!!. . . I AM NOT HOLDING THE COURIER COMPANY RESPONSIBLE!!!. . . These are ppl who are using courier company flyers and boxes and delivering absolute crap!!!. . . THIS HAS HAPPENED TO ME TODAY!!!. . . IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU TOMORROW!!!!. . . I only wanted to warn all of you!!!. . . @callcourier @tcscouriers @dhlexpresspakistan @fedex