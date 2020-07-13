" میرا اور عاصم کا رشتہ ۔۔۔ " گلوکار کو "فرینڈزون" کرنے کے بعد ہانیہ عامر میدان میں آگئیں
کراچی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) اداکارہ ہانیہ عامر کا کہنا ہے کہ ان کا اور گلوکار عاصم اظہر کا رشتہ لوگوں کی سوچ سے پرے ہے۔
انسٹاگرام پر 3 ملین فالورز ہونے پر ہانیہ عامر نے ایک طویل پوسٹ لکھی جس میں انہوں نے مداحوں کا شکریہ ادا کیا۔ انہوں نے پس تحریر کے طور پر عاصم اظہر کے معاملے پر بھی بات کی۔
ہانیہ عامر نے کہا کہ عاصم ان کی زندگی کا ایک خوبصورت حصہ ہے، دونوں نے مل کر بہت پاگل پن کیا ہے، ہم دونوں کے درمیان جو رشتہ ہے وہ کسی کی بھی سوچ سے پرے ہے ۔ ہم نفرت کی بجائے پیار کو منتخب کرتے ہیں۔
اداکارہ نے کہا " ہمیں پتا ہے کہ پاکستانیوں کی حسِ مزاح اچھی ہے لیکن سکون کرو، سوشل میڈیا کے ٹرول سپاہیو! بالکل فری نہ ہو اور زیادہ اوور بھی نہیں، شکریہ۔"
خیال رہے کہ ہانیہ عامر نے حال ہی میں گلوکارہ آئمہ بیگ کے ساتھ سوشل میڈیا پر لائیو سیشن کے دوران کہا تھا کہ نہ تو وہ گلوکار عاصم اظہر کو ڈیٹ کر رہی ہیں اور نہ ہی ان دونوں کے بیچ پیار کا کوئی معاملہ ہے بلکہ وہ بہت اچھے دوست ہیں۔
ہانیہ عامر کی یہ ویڈیو منظر عام پر آتے ہی وائرل ہوگئی اور لوگ عاصم اظہر کے ساتھ ہمدردی کا اظہار کر رہے ہیں۔ اس وقت پاکستان میں ٹوئٹر پر "عاصم اظہر" کے نام کا ہیش ٹیگ پہلے نمبر پر ٹرینڈ کر رہا ہے جبکہ ہانیہ عامر کا ہیش ٹیگ تیسرے نمبر پر ہے۔ علاوہ ازیں ٹوئٹر پر ہانیہ کی جانب سے عاصم کو دوست قرار دینے پر "فرینڈز" ، مبینہ طور پر عاصم کا دل ٹوٹنے پر " دل ٹوٹس" اور ہانیہ کے ساتھ ویڈیو میں موجود گلوکارہ کی مناسبت سے "آئمہ بیگ" کے نام کے ہیش ٹیگز بھی ٹاپ 20 ٹرینڈز میں شامل ہیں۔
????????Every day I’m learning new things. About myself. About life. Every day I see myself learning, healing & evolving. I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something. I say alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart. I see myself recognising the things that are not good for me. I’m learning to let go of the things that are not meant to be. I am growing stronger everyday & god knows how much I pray for everyone’s happiness. How much I pray that I stay true to my family, my job and my fans. Cannot be more grateful for the love my followers and my beautiful fan pages have shown me in these three & a half years of my career. Cannot be more grateful for the people I have in my life who support me, guide me and love me. I pray that everyone finds happiness & peace within themselves and believes in the power of Dua’. I pray that may everyone find what they’re looking for and if it’s not meant to be, may Allah give them the patience & strength to deal with it. Today this instagram family has grown to three million of you & I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today. I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day & make each one of you proud. Holla at my HANIANS and HANSIMS! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can. . P.S. ASIM IS A BEAUTIFUL PART OF MY LIFE AND WE HAVE SEEN SOME INSANE TIMES TOGETHER AND WE SHARE A BOND BEYOND ANYONES COMPREHENSION. WE CHOOSE TO LOOK AT AND ACKNOWLEDGE LOVE NOT HATE. THAT BEING SAID.. WE KNOW PAKISTANIO KA HUMOUR ACHA HAI LEKIN EASY HOJAO. SOCIAL MEDIA KAI TROLL SIPAHIYON! BILKUL FREE NA HO. AUR ZAYADA OVER BHI NAI! Shukriya! ????????????????????????????????