" میرا اور عاصم کا رشتہ ۔۔۔ " گلوکار کو "فرینڈزون" کرنے کے بعد ہانیہ عامر میدان میں آگئیں

View this post on Instagram

????????Every day I’m learning new things. About myself. About life. Every day I see myself learning, healing & evolving. I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something. I say alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart. I see myself recognising the things that are not good for me. I’m learning to let go of the things that are not meant to be. I am growing stronger everyday & god knows how much I pray for everyone’s happiness. How much I pray that I stay true to my family, my job and my fans. Cannot be more grateful for the love my followers and my beautiful fan pages have shown me in these three & a half years of my career. Cannot be more grateful for the people I have in my life who support me, guide me and love me. I pray that everyone finds happiness & peace within themselves and believes in the power of Dua’. I pray that may everyone find what they’re looking for and if it’s not meant to be, may Allah give them the patience & strength to deal with it. Today this instagram family has grown to three million of you & I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today. I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day & make each one of you proud. Holla at my HANIANS and HANSIMS! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can. . P.S. ASIM IS A BEAUTIFUL PART OF MY LIFE AND WE HAVE SEEN SOME INSANE TIMES TOGETHER AND WE SHARE A BOND BEYOND ANYONES COMPREHENSION. WE CHOOSE TO LOOK AT AND ACKNOWLEDGE LOVE NOT HATE. THAT BEING SAID.. WE KNOW PAKISTANIO KA HUMOUR ACHA HAI LEKIN EASY HOJAO. SOCIAL MEDIA KAI TROLL SIPAHIYON! BILKUL FREE NA HO. AUR ZAYADA OVER BHI NAI! Shukriya! ????????????????????????????????