عائزہ خان اداکاری  کی دنیامیں کیسے آئیں؟ نامور اداکارہ نےخود ہی بتادیا

View this post on Instagram

Children are innocent they don’t know what’s happening around us, they always expect the same smile on our faces. This eid is dedicated to my kids. Thankyou for bringing smile on our faces even in this difficult phase of our life. Thankyou @ansabjahangirstudio for sending the beautiful outfits to my kids and make their eid even more special ❤️ Eid mubarak once again.