”بے شرموں کی طرح بکنی یا تیراکی کا مختصر لباس پہن کر ۔۔۔“انسٹا گرام پر صارف کی عائشہ عمر پر سخت تنقید ، اداکارہ بھی سیدھی ہو گئیں ، کھری کھری سنا ڈالیں 

"Someone's dress is not responsible for them being touched/harassed/abused/assulted. The harasser's sick mind and intentions are responsible". @ayesha.m.omar has came up with a powerful message while responding to a troll. Taking it to our comment section she further wrote "Are you saying that a 4 month old child is responsible for what happened to it because it was wearing diapers or nothing at all" We just can't agree more with her ????????❤ #AyeshaOmar #MeToo #EntertainmentPopcorn