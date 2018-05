”ننھے مرزا ملک“ کی آمد کے اعلان کے بعد شعیب ملک اور ثانیہ مرزا نے ایسا کام کر دیا کہ ہر پاکستانی ”سبحان اللہ“ کہہ اٹھا، تصویر سوشل میڈیا پر شیئر کی تو مبارکبادوں کے ڈھیر لگ گئے

A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty. Watch the video to see my #UnstretchedJourney with my sister @anammirzaaa . Don't miss out on a chance to feature in a Bio Oil coffee table book with other celebrity moms. Participate now by sharing your stories by uploading a picture, video or just a post. Don't forget to mention #UnstretchedJourney & #BioOil. Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers out there! @sakpataudi what’s your story? ❤️????

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on May 12, 2018 at 6:52am PDT