UBL اور OPAY کے درمیان معاہدہ پر دستخط UBL اور OPAY کے درمیان معاہدہ پر دستخط

لاہور(پ ر) UBL اور OPAY نے پاکستان میں ڈیجیٹل قبولیت اور مالی شمولیت کو بڑھانے کے مقصد سے معاہدہ کرلیا اس سلسلے میں دونوں اداروں کی جانب سے ایک ایم او یو پر دستخط کیے گئےUBL اور OP Digital Services Pvt. لمیٹڈ (اوپے) نے مرچنٹ قبولیت (پوائنٹ آف سیل کے حصول) اور مالیاتی شمولیت (برانچ لیس بینکنگ) کے شعبوں میں اسٹریٹجک تعاون کے لیے ہاتھ ملانے پر اتفاق کیا ہے۔ اوپے ایک فن ٹیک کمپنی ہے جو بیجنگ، چین سے تعلق رکھتی ہے، جس کی موجودگی افریقہ اور ایشیا میں ہے، جس کی قیمت تقریبا 2 بلین امریکی ڈالر ہے۔ یہ شراکت داری پائیدار ڈیجیٹل ماحولیاتی نظام بنا کر کیش ٹو ڈیجیٹل سفر کے ایس بی پی کے وڑن کو آگے بڑھانے کے لیے یو بی ایل کے عزم کو آگے بڑھاتی ہے۔ UBL-OPay تعاون ایس ایم ایز اور ریٹیل تاجروں کو سمارٹ ٹرمینلز اور دیگر جدید ڈیجیٹل حلوں کے ذریعے کارڈ کی ادائیگی قبول کرنے کے قابل بناکر پاکستان بھر میں مرچنٹ قبولیت فوٹ پرنٹ کو بڑھانے پر توجہ مرکوز کرے گا۔

