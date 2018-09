”یہ پروڈیوسر میرا نام لے کر نوجوان لڑکیوں سے فائدہ اٹھانے کی کوشش کر رہا ہے اور۔۔۔“ معروف ماڈل نادیہ حسین نے نام لے کر نئی ماڈلز کو خبردار کر دیا

View this post on Instagram

If ANYONE ever contacts any new models with my name claiming that I am also part of that show, then PLEASE feel free to contact me directly on Facebook to confirm!!!! I AM NOT PART OF THIS SHOW IN LAHORE FALETTIS ON SEPT 18-19, 2018... @sanasafinazofficial @neelammuneerkhan #nadiahussain #falseclaims #rumors