  انفینکس ہاٹ 10پلے پری آرڈر پر دستیاب

لاہور(پ ر)پاکستانی مارکیٹ میں نوجوانوں کے پسندیدہ، پریمیم اسمارٹ فون برانڈInfinix MobilityنےInfinix Hot 10 Play ایک اور طاقتور MediaTek Helio G35 octa core چپ سیٹ کے ساتھ لانچ کر دیا ہے۔Hot 10 Play کا جدید ورژن 4GB/64GB میموری میں آتا ہے، اور اس کی اسٹوریج میں توسیع کے لئے مائکرو ایس ڈی کارڈ سلاٹ بھی ہے جس میں GB 512تک کا اضافہ کیا جاسکتا ہے۔فون فرنٹ سیلفی کیمرا کے ساتھ notch waterdrop کی پیش کش کرتاہے، دو سینسر،rectangular کیمرا ماڈیول اور سیکیورٹی بیک ماونٹڈ فنگر پرنٹ سینسر موجود ہے۔ معیاری 10W چارجنگ سپورٹ کے ساتھ ایک 8MP سیلفی کیمرا اور,000 6ایم اے ایچ کی ایک بڑی بیٹری ہے۔ الٹرا پاور موڈ از پاور میراتھن ٹیک میں جب بیٹری 5 فیصد چارج ہوتی ہے تو بیٹری لائف میں 19 گھنٹے کا اضافہ ہوتاہے۔Infinix Hot 10 Play ، notch waterdrop کے ساتھ ایک 6.82 انچ ایچ ڈی + آئی پی ایس ایل سی ڈی ڈسپلے ہے۔ ڈیوائس XOS 7 کے ساتھ Android 10 (گو ایڈیشن) پر چلتا ہے۔ کنیکٹیویٹی کی خصوصیات میں 4G VoLTE، ڈوئل بینڈ Wi-Fi، Bluetooth 5، GPS، اور مائیکرو USB پورٹ شامل ہیں۔

Infinix Hot 10 Play ، AEGEAN BLUE, MORANDI GREEN, OBSIDIAN BLACK, 7° PURPLE جیسے چار خوبصورت رنگوں میں صرف 18,999روپے کی بہترین قیمت میں دستیاب ہے۔

٭٭٭

