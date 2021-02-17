  انفینکس ہاٹ 10پلے پری آرڈر پر دستیاب

  انفینکس ہاٹ 10پلے پری آرڈر پر دستیاب
Feb 17, 2021

  

لاہور(پ ر)پاکستانی مارکیٹ میں نوجوانوں کے پسندیدہ، پریمیم اسمارٹ فون برانڈInfinix MobilityنےInfinix Hot 10 Play  ایک اور طاقتور MediaTek Helio G35  octa core  چپ سیٹ کے ساتھ لانچ کر دیا ہے۔Hot 10 Play کا جدید ورژن 4GB/64GB  میموری میں آتا ہے، اور اس کی اسٹوریج میں توسیع کے لئے مائکرو ایس ڈی کارڈ سلاٹ بھی ہے جس میں  GB 512تک کا اضافہ کیا جاسکتا ہے۔فون فرنٹ سیلفی کیمرا کے ساتھ notch waterdrop  کی پیش کش کرتاہے، دو سینسر،rectangular کیمرا ماڈیول اور سیکیورٹی بیک ماونٹڈ فنگر پرنٹ سینسر موجود ہے۔ معیاری 10W چارجنگ سپورٹ کے ساتھ ایک 8MP سیلفی کیمرا اور,000 6ایم اے ایچ کی ایک بڑی بیٹری ہے۔ الٹرا پاور موڈ از پاور میراتھن ٹیک میں جب بیٹری 5 فیصد چارج ہوتی ہے تو بیٹری لائف میں 19 گھنٹے کا اضافہ ہوتاہے۔Infinix Hot 10 Play  ، notch  waterdrop کے ساتھ ایک 6.82 انچ ایچ ڈی + آئی پی ایس ایل سی ڈی ڈسپلے ہے۔ ڈیوائس XOS 7 کے ساتھ Android 10 (گو ایڈیشن) پر چلتا ہے۔ کنیکٹیویٹی کی خصوصیات میں 4G VoLTE، ڈوئل بینڈ Wi-Fi، Bluetooth 5، GPS، اور مائیکرو USB پورٹ شامل ہیں۔

Infinix Hot 10 Play ،  AEGEAN BLUE, MORANDI GREEN, OBSIDIAN BLACK, 7° PURPLE  جیسے چار خوبصورت رنگوں میں صرف 18,999روپے کی بہترین قیمت میں دستیاب ہے۔

٭٭٭

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix's portfolio spans five product lines - ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

