پاکستان اور بھارت کی معروف اداکارائیں اور اداکار 10 سال پہلے کیسے نظر آتے تھے؟ سوشل میڈیا چیلنج نے سب کا پول کھول دیا
ممبئی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) سوشل میڈیا پر آج کل ”10 ایئر چیلنج“ ٹرینڈ کررہا ہے جس میں تمام لوگ اپنی موجودہ اور 10 سال پرانی تصاویر سوشل میڈیا پر شیئر کررہے ہیں۔
سوشل میڈیا پر ہر تھوڑے دن بعد کوئی نہ کوئی ٹرینڈ گردش کرتا رہتا ہے جس کی حالیہ مثال”مینی کوئین چیلنج“اور ”کی کی چیلنج“ ہے جس کا حصہ بنتے ہوئے عام لوگوں کے ساتھ شوبز سٹارز نے بھی اپنی ویڈیوز سوشل میڈیا پر شیئر کی تھیں۔
آج کل ایک نیا ٹرینڈ”10 ایئر چیلنج“ کے نام سے سوشل میڈیا پر زیرگردش ہے۔ شوبز سٹارز اس چیلنج کے تحت اپنی موجودہ اور 10 سال پرانی تصاویر سوشل میڈیا پر شیئر کررہے ہیں جنہیں دیکھ کر آپ حیران پریشان رہ جائیں گے۔
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
10 year challenge accepted ???????????? #mathira Old me ????new me ???? #10yearchallenge Started show bizz in a very young age born 25 feb 1992 that’s the real date only used fillers for my lips one thing is for sure as you grow older your face matures the process from a girl to a woman is difficult at time I had a lot of acne issue people had issues with my skin tone and many things but you know wat beauty is with-in women judge women degrade them to hide their flaw why? I openly say I used filler and that’s it im a woman and a mother many things change with in and yes I was little bit chubby before I’ve lost weight to!! This is for all the girls it’s okay to be dark it’s okay to grooom your self it’s okay to have acne and bad skin at times no one is a Barbie and it’s okay to use make up tooo ????
View this post on Instagram
#10yearschallenge still all natural no surgeries lollll????, just a lot more glam ✨I won’t call myself successful just yet, struggle and thriving is what keeps us all in the game but nevertheless 2009 to 2019 has been a wonderful journey ♥️???? please ignore my haircut ????????????????
ارمینا خان
سوناکشی سنہا
کرینہ کپور
اکشے کمار
رنبیر کپور
عامر خان
فرحان اختر
شاہد کپور
سلمان خان
کترینہ کیف
دپیکا پڈوکون
سیف علی خان
انوشکا شرما
پریانکا چوپڑا
رنویر سنگھ
شاہ رخ خان