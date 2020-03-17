” میری خامیاں ہی اب میری طاقت ہیں“اداکارہ متھیرا نے ایک اور تصویر شیئرکردی
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) اداکارہ متھیرا نے زیادہ تر معمول کی شوبز انڈسٹری میں کام نہیں کیا لیکن پھر بھی وہ اپنے چاہنے والوں کیساتھ رابطے میں رہتی ہیں اور اب انہوں نے اپنی ایک اور تصویرشیئر کردی اور ساتھ ہی لکھا ہے کہ ” دوسروں سے الگ ہونے پر میں ٹھیک ہوں، میری خامیاں ہی اب میری طاقت ہیں“۔
I’m okay being different My flaws are my power now ... #mathira
ان کی یہ تصویر سامنے آنے پر سوشل میڈیا صارفین نے بھی اپنے تبصرے شروع کردیئے اور ایک صاحب نے لکھا کہ ’’محفوظ رہیں، محبت‘‘۔
ایک اور صاحب نے لکھا کہ پہلی مرتبہ تمہیں دیکھ کر اے سی ہیٹر محسوس ہوا۔
ذیشان اس موقع پر بھی کورونا کا خوف نہیں بھولے اور لکھا کہ ’’ تو کورونا وائرس روگی، تیری لک کردی ،منڈیاں نوں‘‘
اس سے پہلے بھی وہ اسی طرح کی ملتی جلتی تصویر شیئرکرچکی ہیں۔
Now I will say it! Mera jism/body (whatever looks decent to you narrow minded people out there) meri marzi! And now watch ALL typeS of hypocrite women will come and judge me cause of my dressing..in simple words it’s sometimes some women who refuse to see right and be kind..raise your son well and he will respect women if you raise your daughter and son with a double faced hypocrite actions your kids will follow your foot steps. men and women can never be equal or put in a competition, we are supposed to balance and learn HUMAN RIGHTS before screaming for anything. A woman is a woman’s biggest enemy and she can even be the woman’s biggest weapon its all up to you..a little request respect each woman be kind don’t act SUPERIOR don’t try to degrade each other judge label blame don’t I am the MOST JUDGED WOMAN ONLY BY WOMEN AT TIMES AND IT HURTS!! Happy women’s days #mathira #browngirl #thickwomen