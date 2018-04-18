بش جونیئر کی والدہ اوربش سینیئرکی اہلیہ باربرا بش انتقال کرگئیں

واشنگٹن (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) دو اہم امریکی صدور کی والدہ اور اہلیہ اور سابق خاتون اول باربرا بش انتقال کرگئیں۔ مرحومہ کی عمر 92 برس تھی۔

باربرا واحد خاتون بھی تھیں جن کے شوہر اور بیٹے امریکی صدور رہے۔سابق امریکی خاتون اول باربرا بش طویل عرصے سے بیمار تھیں ، دو روز قبل انہیں اسپتال سے گھر منتقل کردیا تھا جہاں انہوں نے مزید علاج کرانے سے انکار کردیا تھا۔

امریکی میڈیا کے مطابق باربرا بش پھیپھڑوں اور دل کے امراض میں مبتلا تھیں۔ باربرا 1989ءسے 1993ءتک امریکا کی خاتونِ اوّل رہیں۔

ان کے شوہر جارج بش سینیر امریکا کے 41 ویں صدر تھے اور اب ان کی عمر 93 برس ہے۔ باربرا بش کے بیٹے جارج ڈبلیو بش جونیئر امریکا کے 43 ویں صدر بنے۔

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

اس سے قبل ہیوسٹن سے جاری مختصر بیان میں 92 سالہ باربرا بش کے مرض کی طبعیت سے متعلق بتایا گیا تھا کہ وہ بیمار ہیں۔ حالیہ کچھ عرصے میں وہ کئی بار علاج کے لیے اسپتال میں داخل ہوئیں۔

سابق امریکی صدرو اور دیگر نامور سیاسی دانوں کی جانب سے بھی باربرا بش کے انتقال پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا گیا ہے۔ بابربرا بش نہ صرف اپنی سیاسی حلیفوں بلکہ حریفوں کی صفوں میں بھی اپنے اثر و سوخ، بردباری، گہری سوچ اور اعتدال پسندی کے باعث مشہور تھیں۔

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter on the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/OibQmXipao — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 18, 2018

Mrs. Bush inspired 2018 Scholars and staff during our time in College Station last month. We are keeping her and the entire Bush family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/oZZQxxA0m4 — Presidential Leadership Scholars (@PLSprogram) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

As always, Barbara Bush is a comfort to her friends & family teaching us all how to live full of faith, love & humor. Praying that she is comfortable & send love to President Bush & their family. https://t.co/Y02uohVFyD — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 15, 2018

Keeping Barbara Bush and her family in my heart and prayers. I will never forget how kind she was to me on every occasion we met, and how fondly the White House staff always spoke of her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 15, 2018

Thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2018

