بش جونیئر کی والدہ اوربش سینیئرکی اہلیہ باربرا بش انتقال کرگئیں
18 اپریل 2018 (10:01)

واشنگٹن (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) دو اہم امریکی صدور کی والدہ اور اہلیہ اور سابق خاتون اول باربرا بش انتقال کرگئیں۔ مرحومہ کی عمر 92 برس تھی۔

باربرا واحد خاتون بھی تھیں جن کے شوہر اور بیٹے امریکی صدور رہے۔سابق امریکی خاتون اول باربرا بش طویل عرصے سے بیمار تھیں ، دو روز قبل انہیں اسپتال سے گھر منتقل کردیا تھا جہاں انہوں نے مزید علاج کرانے سے انکار کردیا تھا۔

امریکی میڈیا کے مطابق باربرا بش پھیپھڑوں اور دل کے امراض میں مبتلا تھیں۔ باربرا 1989ءسے 1993ءتک امریکا کی خاتونِ اوّل رہیں۔

ان کے شوہر جارج بش سینیر امریکا کے 41 ویں صدر تھے اور اب ان کی عمر 93 برس ہے۔ باربرا بش کے بیٹے جارج ڈبلیو بش جونیئر امریکا کے 43 ویں صدر بنے۔

اس سے قبل ہیوسٹن سے جاری مختصر بیان میں 92 سالہ باربرا بش کے مرض کی طبعیت سے متعلق بتایا گیا تھا کہ وہ بیمار ہیں۔ حالیہ کچھ عرصے میں وہ کئی بار علاج کے لیے اسپتال میں داخل ہوئیں۔

سابق امریکی صدرو اور دیگر نامور سیاسی دانوں کی جانب سے بھی باربرا بش کے انتقال پر افسوس کا اظہار کیا گیا ہے۔ بابربرا بش نہ صرف اپنی سیاسی حلیفوں بلکہ حریفوں کی صفوں میں بھی اپنے اثر و سوخ، بردباری، گہری سوچ اور اعتدال پسندی کے باعث مشہور تھیں۔

