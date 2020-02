اداکارہ حریم فاروق نے بغیر میک اپ اپنی تصویر شیئر کرتے ہوئے ،لڑکیوں کو خوبصورتی کاآسان نسخہ بتا دیا

View this post on Instagram

‘What is the secret to your glowing skin?’ They ask me, i say lots of water, healthy food, exercise and a big smile! ???? but in this particular picture it’s good lighting, great ambience, wonderful company and one of your best friends behind the camera i.e @saadia011 ❤️ You also try these totkas and let me know! ✨ #getthehappyglow #bestfriendstakebestphotos #dontforgettosmile