کینیڈین خاتون سیاح نے اسلام قبول کرنے کی ویڈیوکیوں جاری کی؟

This is my SHAHADA, where one testifies that they believe in the One true God, and that Prophet Muhammad PBUH- is a messenger of God. This can be done in public, with people, or even whispered quietly to yourself on your own. It is with the intention in your heart that you know what you are saying and that you wholeheartedly want to follow this path. . I feel its so important to share the truth that is Islam, which is peace, love and oneness. It is one of the most critized, osterzied, and misunderstood religions worldwide from both non Muslims AND Muslims! As in any religion, there are many interpretations and personal views/sects, which is not the true teachings of God, this is Human flaw. And its taking away from the true essence of God and Humanity, which is oneness, instead its creating division. I've been on a deep spiritual path now for many years, and after spending so many years in a Muslim country, especially after traveling Pakistan, I learnt so much. So much about my own self, God and what Islam really is- FROM THE FIRST HAND PERSPECTIVE. YES, maybe HUMANS do bad things in the name a religion-but it's not fair to condemn and judge an entire nation of people because of some bad choices. find your own truth by seeking Divine guidance and go deep within. Find the real truth before making presumptions. The world is full of HATE, FEAR, INTOLERANCE, PAIN, and everyone wants to blame someone else. BUT, what we fail to see is. WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. No matter what we believe. let's all be here to support eachother. And that certainly does not mean telling someone HOW to practice or beleive. A path is a special path between you and GOD, no one can judge or tell you what to do. step by step, by learning a and growing you will find your truth. This is mine :)