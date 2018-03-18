کراچی کنگزکا کوالیفائیر معرکے سے قبل گروپ فوٹو
The team that plays together, remains together and wins together❤️What a memorable picture it is!!! Owner, Team Management, Coaches, Trainers and Players all in one picture ????#TheTeam #KarachiKings #HBLPSL3 #Qualifier #KKvIU @thePSLt20 @Salman_ARY @SAfridiOfficial @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/rvpce1mTrn— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 18, 2018
