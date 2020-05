"اتنا شوٹ نہ کروایا کریں نظر لگ جائے گی" عائزہ خان کی نئی تصاویر نے دھوم مچا دی

View this post on Instagram

The vibrant palette exudes femininity, romance and glamour. The minimal embellished attire looks perfect with the luxuriously crafted dupatta from @carminpk. #carminpk #carmin #carminlahore #bridal #lahore #karachi #islamabad #pakistaniweddings #pakistanifashion #formal #couture. Photography @kashifqadri Styled by @anilamurtaza Jewelry @kohar_jewel Hair and makeup @irhyanthomas