رنگ گورا کرنے کی خواہشمند لڑکیوں کے لیے وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ کا پیغام
اسلام آباد (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن )سابق کپتان وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ شنیرا اکرم نے رنگ گورا کرنے کی خواہشمند لڑکیوں کے نام پیغام دے دیا ۔سوشل میڈ یا ایپ انسٹا گرام پر شنیر ا اکرم نے کہا کہ
شنیرا اکرم نے اپنے انسٹاگرام اکاونٹ پر ایک طویل پوسٹ شیئر کی جس میں انہوں نے کہا کہ ‘گندمی رنگ رکھنے والے لڑکیوں کی یہ خواہش ہوتی ہے کہ وہ گوری ہوجائیں، میں آپ تمام لڑکیوں کو یہ بتانا چاہتی ہوں کہ مجھ سمیت بے شمار گوری رنگت رکھنے والی لڑکیوں کی یہ خواہش ہوتی ہے کہ ان کا رنگ آپ کی طرح گندمی ہو۔ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ہم نے ہمیشہ سے ہی سنا ہے کہ گندمی رنگ پرکشش ہوتا ہے اور میں نے اپنے اس سفید رنگ کو گندمی رنگ میں تبدیل کرانے کے لیے کیا کچھ نہیں کیا۔جب میں بڑی ہورہی تھی تو میں اپنے چہرے اور جسم پر نقصان دہ تیل لگا کر سورج کی تیز شعاعوں کے نیچے لیٹتی تھی تاکہ میرا رنگ گندمی ہو جائے ،ہم کئی گھنٹے مصنوعی سورج کی روشنی کے نیچے بھی لیٹے رہتے تھے جس سے جلدی کینسر،جلدی امراض،نشان اور چہرے پر جھریوں کے نشان پڑنے کا خدشہ ہوتا تھا ۔انہوں نے مزید کہا کہ اپنے آپ کو تبدیل کرنے کی کوشش مت کریں، اپنی جلد کو لے کر خوش رہیں، آپ کا رنگ جیسا بھی ہو آپ خوبصورت ہیں۔وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ نے گندمی رنگت رکھنے والی لڑکیوں کو مخاطب کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ گندمی رنگ رکھنے والی تمام لڑکیاں یاد رکھیں دنیا کی آدھی خواتین آپ کی طرح رنگت پانے کے لیے کیا کیا نہیں کرتیں، ا?پ کو اس سے بھرپور لطف اٹھانا چاہیے۔
To all the girls with brown skin wishing they had white, I just want to let you know that there are a hell of a lot of white girls who grew up wishing they had dark skin too, I know I was one of them. We thought that if our skin was brown we looked healthier, prettier and more attractive to boys. We would go to any length to change the colour of white to brown because that what what was instilled in our minds, that brown was more beautiful. When I was growing up we rubbed harmful oil on our faces and bodies and lay out all day in the harsh UV sun and burn to a crisp, just so that in 3-4 days the red and extremely painful burn would die down and eventually we would have a brown tan! We would also spend hours lying in a solarium which is fake sunlight machine risking skin cancers, skin disease, spots and adding years to our faces causing wrinkles and irreversible damage. And when the sun wasn’t available we would also rub toxic stains and dyes in to our skin everyday to give our skin a 3-5 shades darker sun kissed brown look. We would spend incredible amounts of money to have brown body paint sprayed on our body every week that gets in our hair, clothes and bedsheets, a body paint that is almost like a stain on our skin that doesn’t wash off for days and when it eventually wore off it would leave our skin patchy, streaky and scaley. And I have never tried this but some girls have synthetic hormones injected in to their bodies to stimulate the pigment cells that produce melanin and actually change the colour of the skin from white to brown permanently. What I’m trying to say is Don’t try and change who you are, be happy underneath your skin, your beauty is interpreted by you, you are beautiful no matter what your skin colour is!! And just remember, to all the girls with brown skin who want white, you are the envy of half the women on this planet, women and girls all over the world that go to any extremes to have your colour skin, so that’s got to be something worth enjoying !!! #BeYourself #LoveYourself #TheGrassIsNotAlwaysGreener #BeautyIsOnTheInside #NeverJudgeByTheColourOfOnesSkin #WeAllStruggleToFindOurSelvesBeautiful #WhoCaresWhatOurSkinLooksLike