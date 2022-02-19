پی ایس ایل میں سنچری بنانے والے لاہور قلندرز کے کھلاڑی ہیری بروک کے شاندار چھکے ، ویڈ یو دیکھیں

پی ایس ایل میں سنچری بنانے والے لاہور قلندرز کے کھلاڑی ہیری بروک کے شاندار ...
Feb 19, 2022 | 23:07:PM
پی ایس ایل میں سنچری بنانے والے لاہور قلندرز کے کھلاڑی ہیری بروک کے شاندار چھکے ، ویڈ یو دیکھیں

  

پی ایس ایل میں سنچری بنانے والے لاہور قلندرز کے کھلاڑی ہیری بروک کا شاندار چھکا ، ویڈ یو دیکھیں

مزید :

PSL -PSL Video Gallery -

مشہور خبریں

 مزید
Feb 19, 2022 | 15:59:PM 

’’پی سی بی بی مجھ سے جھوٹ بولتا رہا ‘‘جیمز فالکنر نے ناراض ہو کر پی ایس ایل ...
Feb 18, 2022 | 14:32:PM 

"جس حوالات میں میں ہوں، اس میں عمران خان ہوگا" محسن بیگ بھی ڈٹ گئے 
Feb 19, 2022 | 00:07:AM 

بھارت میں گائے کے مادہ بچھڑے سے زیادتی، ویڈیو سامنے آنے پر ہنگامہ برپا ہوگیا
Feb 18, 2022 | 18:05:PM 

پاکستان اور اسرائیل کی بحری افواج کی اکٹھے فوجی مشقیں ، امریکی نیوی نے تصدیق کردی
Feb 19, 2022 | 18:30:PM 

جیمز فالکنر نے جاتے جاتے ہوٹل کا مہنگا ترین فانوس توڑ دیا، تصویر سامنے آگئی 
Feb 19, 2022 | 21:41:PM 

مسلم لیگ ن کی ایم پی اے ثانیہ عاشق شادی کے بندھن میں بندھ گئیں