ڈاکٹرز کو انفیکشن کا شبہ، نادیہ جمیل دوبارہ ہسپتال داخل

This is a strong arm. Post seizure I opened my eyes to a scene from a movie. Eight doctors looked over me w helmets, face shields and ???? And so now my left arm has a pic line and cannula.... We are off for a brain scan. Wondering when this adventure at the hospital will end... phirrrr to.... Endless sleep, couch potatoing, cuddling w doggies and when I feel stronger cooking w friends, will begin. Looking for the vein and putting in the cannula was awful but thanks for Nico the soggy pup, Sister Marie the patient wonder and Eleni’s singing skills... with team effort and a few tears we managed it. Do pray the brain ct scan comes out normal. And that dinner today will be better than lunch. Hint to mother to perhaps send some food na! Love you all! Keep me in your prayers today, you are in mine... #cancerdiaries #painmanagment #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends