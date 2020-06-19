ڈاکٹرز کو انفیکشن کا شبہ، نادیہ جمیل دوبارہ ہسپتال داخل
لاہور (ویب ڈیسک) کینسر کے مرض کی شکار اداکارہ نادیہ جمیل اپنے علاج کیلئے ایک بار پھر ہسپتال میں داخل ہوگئی ہیں۔
میڈیا رپورٹ کے مطابق نادیہ جمیل نے سوشل میڈیا پر اپنی ایک تصویر پوسٹ کی جس میں وہ ہسپتال کے کمرے میں موجود ہیں اور ان کے ہاتھ پر ڈرپ لگی ہوئی ہے۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ڈاکٹرز کو انفیکشن کا شبہ ہوا ہے تاہم یہ کورونا وائرس نہیں ہے، ہسپتال میں نرم بستر ملنے پر اللہ کی شکرگزار ہوں۔
This is a strong arm. Post seizure I opened my eyes to a scene from a movie. Eight doctors looked over me w helmets, face shields and ???? And so now my left arm has a pic line and cannula.... We are off for a brain scan. Wondering when this adventure at the hospital will end... phirrrr to.... Endless sleep, couch potatoing, cuddling w doggies and when I feel stronger cooking w friends, will begin. Looking for the vein and putting in the cannula was awful but thanks for Nico the soggy pup, Sister Marie the patient wonder and Eleni’s singing skills... with team effort and a few tears we managed it. Do pray the brain ct scan comes out normal. And that dinner today will be better than lunch. Hint to mother to perhaps send some food na! Love you all! Keep me in your prayers today, you are in mine... #cancerdiaries #painmanagment #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends
قبل ازیں نادیہ جمیل نے اپنے پرستاروں کو بتایا تھا کہ ان کا بریسٹ کینسر پہلی سٹیج پر ہے اور ٹیومر کا تیسرا گریڈ ہے، اداکارہ کا ابتدائی سطح کا آپریشن بھی کیا گیا جس کے بعد انہیں کیموتھراپی کے ڈوز دینے کا آغاز کیا گیا تھا۔نادیہ جمیل کے علاج کے دوران ان کے بال بھی کمزور ہو گئے جو جھڑنے لگے تھے، اداکارہ نے مسئلے سے نجات کیلئے اپنا سر منڈا لیا تھا۔