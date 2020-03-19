اداکارہ مایا علی کے کروناوائرس کے ٹیسٹ کا نتیجہ آگیا
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستا ن آن لائن)پاکستان کی نامور اداکارہ مایا علی نے بتایا ہے کہ انہوں نے گزشتہ ہفتے امریکا سے واپسی پر لاہور میں میں کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کرایا ہے تاہم ان کا ٹیسٹ نیگیٹو آیا ہے۔
سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ انسٹا گرام پر اپنا تجربہ شیئر کرتے ہوئے فلم ”پرے ہٹ لو “کی سٹار انہوں نے لکھا کہ وہ شوکت خانم کی فنڈ ریزنگ کیلئے امریکا گئی ہوئی تھیں اور پانچ روز قبل ہی وہاں سے واپس آئی ہیں۔جب وہ لاہورایئر پورٹ پرپہنچی تو انہیں بہت پریشانی ہوئی کیونکہ لاہورمیں تمام مسافروں کی مکمل سکریننگ کا نظا موجود تھا، انہوں نے کہاوہ بھی سکریننگ کے عمل سے گزریں جس کا نتیجہ دو روز بعد سامنے آیا، س دوران وہ انتہائی خوفزدہ تھیں اور تشویش ،فکرمندی اور نیند نہ آنے جیسے مسائل سے دوچار رہیں۔انہوں نے کہا یہ صرف پاکستان کیلئے ہی نہیں بلکہ پوری دنیا کیلئے مشکل گھڑی ہے۔
اس وائرس کی ابھی تک کوئی ویکسین دستیاب نہیں ہے اس سے بچنے کیلئے ہم جو کرسکتے ہیں وہ احتیاط ہے۔ہمیں اسے بے حد سنجیدہ لینا ہوگا۔انہوں نے کہا وہ ان لوگوں کیلئے بھی فکرمند ہیں جو روزانہ اجرت پر کام کرتے ہیں کیونکہ ان کے پاس خود اور اہلخانہ کو کھلانے کے ذرائع کم ہورہے ہیں۔حکومت سے گزارش ہے کہ وہ ایسے لوگوں کا خصوصی خیال رکھے۔
مایا نے ماسک پہنے ہوئی اپنی ایک تصویر بھی شیئر کی ہے۔
It’s been almost 5 days since I came back from my shaukat khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travellers to go through under the screening. Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative. But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear... I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been dicovered for this virus, all we can do is self care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously. I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability. I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by Insha ALLAH. For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later... Have faith in ALLAH and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity... “Beshak ALLAH is the greatest” #washyourhands #wearmask #socialdistancing
مایا کی پوسٹ پر ان کے مداحوں نےان کیلئے تمناوں کا اظہارکیا۔ مایا علی سماجی رابطوں کی ویب سائٹ پر کافی متحرک رہتی ہیں اور اپنی تصاویر مداحوں کے ساتھ شیئر کرتی رہتی ہیں
یہاں مایا کے کچھ دلکش اندازدیکھے جاسکتے ہیں
