اداکارہ مایا علی کے کروناوائرس کے ٹیسٹ کا نتیجہ آگیا

It’s been almost 5 days since I came back from my shaukat khanum fund raising US tour. I had chills when I was there. I got really worried so when I arrived at Lahore airport, they had a proper procedure for all the travellers to go through under the screening. Then I got checked myself and waited 2 days for results. Alhamdulillah test turned out negative. But this whole process wasn’t that easy. Stress, anxiety, sleepless nights and most importantly that fear... I know it’s a crucial time, not only for Pakistan but actually for the whole humanity. There is no vaccine that has yet been dicovered for this virus, all we can do is self care and follow proper measures. We must take it seriously. I am more worried about those people who survive on daily wages, now they don’t have any source to feed themselves and their families. They can’t even get checked themselves because of affordability. I’ll request the government of Pakistan to think about them and try to arrange a team who can reach them and get them checked free of cost. This is not a time to panic and this time too shall pass by Insha ALLAH. For now social distancing is the only way for our safer future. We won’t hug for some time so we can meet more happily later... Have faith in ALLAH and do take every possible precaution for yourself, for your family and for the entire humanity... “Beshak ALLAH is the greatest” #washyourhands #wearmask #socialdistancing