”آپ کو تب تک امپورٹڈچپس کی اہمیت کا اندازہ ہی نہیں ہوسکتا جب تک ۔ ۔ ۔ “اداکارہ مہربانونے حیران کن بات بتادی
اسلام آباد (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)نجی ٹی وی چینل کے ڈرامے ”میرے پاس تم ہو“ میں شریک اداکارہ”وطیرہ“ کا کردار ادا کرنے والی مہربانو نے اپنی نئی تصاویر شیئرکردیں۔
انہوںنے تصویر شیئرکرتے ہوئے لکھا کہ ’میں سوچ رہی ہوں کہ قرنطینہ کے لیے سنیکس کافی لیے ہیں یا نہیں، آپ واقعی امپورٹڈ آلوچپس کی اہمیت نہیں جان سکتے جب تک وہ ختم نہ ہوجائیں “۔
Currently obsessing over whether or not I bought enough quarantine snacks from the states. You really don’t know the importance of imported potato chips until they’re gone... #potatochips #flaminghofcheetos #takis #cheezits #ruffles #fatass #quarantinesnacks #wheremychipsat
اداکارہ نے اپنی ایک اور تازہ تصویر شیئرکرتے ہوئےلکھا کہ آج رات غلطی دیکھنا نہ بھولنا، اور اگر آپ سفر کررہے ہیں تو احتیاطی تدابیر کے طور پر اپنے آپ کو دنیا سےالگ تھلگ کرنا بھی نہ بھولیے گا،
اداکارہ نے مزید تصاویر بھی شیئرکیں۔
Frolicking around while the world around me crumbles. It’s hard not to feel like this is the end of the world when everything around you is shut and your so called vacation is spent alone in your room staring at the ceiling fan. Meanwhile I would also steal a glance at the burger I walked a mile to buy but cannot fathom eating because I just don’t feel like it anymore. But trust me, it’s better than going out and accidentally eavesdropping on conversations that are mostly about people being laid off because of the worldwide calamity that is COVID. Last night I literally saw a girl breakdown at 7/11 because she just lost her job. Also there’s a new currency here; toilet paper The stores are out on account of Americans are hoarding it excessively. Me? I just want to go back to bed. Actually looking forward to isolating myself from everyone. . #whatishappening #calamity #apocalypse #toiletpaper #justusewatertowashyourass #geez
لیکن اس موقع پر بھی اداکارہ کورونا وائرس کو نہیں بھولیں ، انہوں نے ایک تصویر شیئرکرتے ہوئے لکھا کہ کچھ اس طرح سوچ رہی ہوں۔
Corona virus got me like . #washyourhands #tillyouarecleansedofyoursins #dontbeanasshole #iwanttogohome
اس سےپہلے انہوں نے ایک تصویر شیئرکرتےہوئے لکھا کہ ’’ کہیں نظر نہ لگ جائے‘‘۔
