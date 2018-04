”ایک سال سے علی ظفر کو جانتی ہوں ، ایک بار جب ہم شوٹنگ کیلئے پولینڈ گئے تو ۔۔۔“میشا شفیع کے الزامات کے بعد اداکارہ مایا علی بھی میدان میں آگئیں

I’m not here to say who is wrong and who is right or who did what and who didn’t... Let’s say, I haven’t known him for long, but I have been working with him since 1 year, we shot our film in Lahore and then we were all together in Poland to shoot the rest of the film and I never ever got any kind of that vibe from him... I always found him talking to his wife and kids on FaceTime and this made me a fan of him, because he would always share his good and bad moments with his wife and family... When we were on set or in any restaurant with the whole team he would always make sure that he was sharing these moments with her... I am not judging anyone nor giving any clarification on anyone’s behalf, and we can’t judge the one side of a book... I respect this man @ali_zafar and want the truth to come out, until then we shouldn’t judge anyone’s character...????????????????

