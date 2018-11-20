25 پیسے ہتک عزت کا دعویٰ کرنیوالی راکھی ساونت نے ’عاشق بنایا آپ نے‘ کی ہیروئن تنوشری دتہ کے آگے ہاتھ جوڑ لیے

View this post on Instagram

Today my faith has been broken.My spiritual journey started in 2009 with a vision of Jesus Christ and henceforth I experienced different religions,yoga,meditation and Buddhism,scientology,Islam etc but I always held my faith in God through Jesus in the highest esteem,I never wanted to be a religious person but rather I had a spiritual bent of mind and hence whenever there was an opportunity to learn something new I took it.I believed God loved me and I believed Jesus loved me.Today I see a liar like Rakhi Sawant being prayed for by priests after her injury.Couldn't they also reprimand her for bearing false testimony?? Is this what they teach you in church?? To say horrible things about someone just because you don't agree to what they stand for..to attack people?? to speak shit about ppl for your own gains?? To lie blatantly??I hear her talk about her Christian faith.And I along with the whole country heard her mouth vile,vicious,damming lies about me in full public display without any remorse or fear of God.She wanted to silence me from the #metoo while getting some mileage and providing laughworthy entertainment.She could not achieve my silence but she has achieved what I thought was unachievable..to break my faith in Jesus.I declare today that I will never step foot inside a church ever again untill Rakhi Sawant confesses to her lies about me and apologises in Public.You become what you worship and if Rakhi can lie through her teeth and profess being a believer in Christ then perhaps her Jesus must be a liar too!! I'm glad I didn't get baptised when I had a chance.It would be like marrying someone who allows liars,cheats and mudslingers,so called churchgoers to throw venom at you all the while telling you that he loves you.Jesus you have disappointed me..It's either Rakhi or me.Choose!!-Tanushree Dutta