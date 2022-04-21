فواد چوہدری کا حنا ربانی کھر پر طنز، ایسی شرمناک بات کہہ دی کہ سوشل میڈیا پر ہنگامہ برپا ہوگیا فواد چوہدری کا حنا ربانی کھر پر طنز، ایسی شرمناک بات کہہ دی کہ سوشل میڈیا پر ...

اسلام آباد(مانیٹرنگ ڈیسک) سابق وزیراطلاعات فواد چوہدری کی طرف سے وزیرخارجہ حنا ربانی کھر کے متعلق صنفی امتیاز پر مبنی بیان دیئے جانے پر لوگ انہیں کڑی تنقید کا نشانہ بنا رہے ہیں۔ ڈیلی پاکستان گلوبل کے مطابق وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی کابینہ میں حنا ربانی کھر کو وزیرخارجہ کا عہدہ دیئے جانے پرردعمل دیتے ہوئے فواد چوہدری نے اپنے ٹوئٹر اکاﺅنٹ پر کہا کہ ”جب آپ ایک کم عقل عورت کو ایسا عہدہ دیں گے، جس کی واحد اہلیت لگژری ہینڈ بیگ اور مہنگے ’آئی شیڈز‘ ہیں، تو ایسے بلنڈر معمول کی بات بن جائیں گے۔ میں امید کرتا ہوں کہ جلد اس بلنڈر سے نجات حاصل کر لی جائے گی۔“

When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022

فواد چوہدری کی طرف سے یہ ٹویٹ سامنے آنے کی دیر تھی کہ ٹوئٹر صارفین نے انہیں آڑے ہاتھوں لیا۔ عصمہ نامی ایک خاتون نے لکھا کہ ”یہ شرمناک رویہ ہے۔“

ندا بلوچ نامی لڑکی نے کہا کہ ”حنا ربانی کھر کے متعلق یہ بیان قابل مذمت ہے۔ وہ معزز اور قابل خاتون ہیں۔ ایسی عورت بیزار ذہنیت قطعی قابل قبول نہیں ہے۔ اگر تم واقعی سوچتے ہو کہ خواتین کم عقل ہوتی ہیں تو اپنے گزشتہ بیانات پر ہی ایک نظر دوڑا لیں۔“

Despite the fact that i am not a PPP follower, if you pay a little heed to questions being asked to @HinaRKhar and her candid responses are much better than the chewing non responsiveness or blabbering of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. کیا ملک میں صدارتی نظام لائیں گے؟ عمران خان نے اپنی سوچ بتادی — Sohail Shahzad (@Suhail_Shahzad) April 19, 2022

That is a completely unacceptable statement, I am a PTI voter but she is one of the best Foreign ministers our county has had, have a lot of respect for her, her accessories have nothing to do with her ability to deliver, and her foreign policy needs a lot of repair اگر آپ کو فارن فنڈنگ میں نا اہل کردیا جاتا ہے تو لائحہ عمل کیا ہوگا؟ عمران خان کھل کر بول پڑے — Romina Mirza (@rominarahim) April 19, 2022

As a PTI voter, want to say such comments are unbecoming. She is a thorough professional who’s ‘claim to fame’ has been hard work, building a successful business, raising kids & empowering others. Not liking her in power is 1 thing but ridiculing her personally is quite another. — Selina Rashid Khan (@selinarashid) April 19, 2022