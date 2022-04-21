فواد چوہدری کا حنا ربانی کھر پر طنز، ایسی شرمناک بات کہہ دی کہ سوشل میڈیا پر ہنگامہ برپا ہوگیا

Apr 21, 2022 | 18:03:PM
اسلام آباد(مانیٹرنگ ڈیسک) سابق وزیراطلاعات فواد چوہدری کی طرف سے وزیرخارجہ حنا ربانی کھر کے متعلق صنفی امتیاز پر مبنی بیان دیئے جانے پر لوگ انہیں کڑی تنقید کا نشانہ بنا رہے ہیں۔ ڈیلی پاکستان گلوبل کے مطابق وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی کابینہ میں حنا ربانی کھر کو وزیرخارجہ کا عہدہ دیئے جانے پرردعمل دیتے ہوئے فواد چوہدری نے اپنے ٹوئٹر اکاﺅنٹ پر کہا کہ ”جب آپ ایک کم عقل عورت کو ایسا عہدہ دیں گے، جس کی واحد اہلیت لگژری ہینڈ بیگ اور مہنگے ’آئی شیڈز‘ ہیں، تو ایسے بلنڈر معمول کی بات بن جائیں گے۔ میں امید کرتا ہوں کہ جلد اس بلنڈر سے نجات حاصل کر لی جائے گی۔“

فواد چوہدری کی طرف سے یہ ٹویٹ سامنے آنے کی دیر تھی کہ ٹوئٹر صارفین نے انہیں آڑے ہاتھوں لیا۔ عصمہ نامی ایک خاتون نے لکھا کہ ”یہ شرمناک رویہ ہے۔“ 

کیا چوہدری سالک وفاقی کابینہ کا حصہ بنیں گے؟ ن لیگ کا موقف آگیا

ندا بلوچ نامی لڑکی نے کہا کہ ”حنا ربانی کھر کے متعلق یہ بیان قابل مذمت ہے۔ وہ معزز اور قابل خاتون ہیں۔ ایسی عورت بیزار ذہنیت قطعی قابل قبول نہیں ہے۔ اگر تم واقعی سوچتے ہو کہ خواتین کم عقل ہوتی ہیں تو اپنے گزشتہ بیانات پر ہی ایک نظر دوڑا لیں۔“

