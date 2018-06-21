دپیکا پڈوکون کب شادی کرنے جارہی ہیں؟ بالآخر حتمی تاریخ سامنے آگئی

finally happening! After years of will they or won’t they we have finally been told that superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot this year on November 10th. Rumours of their marriage have been going strong since the last few weeks and now our source has confirmed the same. Talking about the wedding of the year, our source said, “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents’. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just few weeks ago.” ￼ Giving more details, the source said, “The wedding take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out.” The source adds, “Preparations are on full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high.” Well, we can’t wait to get more details about this upcoming band, baaja and baaraat. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer

A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE (@deepikapadukoneig) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:46pm PDT