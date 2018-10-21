کراچی :لڑکی کو حراساں کر نے والے ٹیکسی ڈرائیور کی ضمانت منظور کراچی :لڑکی کو حراساں کر نے والے ٹیکسی ڈرائیور کی ضمانت منظور

KARACHI (Daily Pakistan Online) The local court has passed the bail to the girl who carries the girl taxi driver last night.

The girl jumped on a quick decision from the vehicle running on an alleged abduction by a taxi driver on Saturday, according to ancestry news. The infected girl is a 24-year-old girl of Medical Medical, who had gained an online taxi to go away from the Gulshan Iqbal bedroom, the driver denied this allegation and said that he had changed his car's route and Instead of defense, it was asked to go to the military area.

