معروف بھارتی اداکارہ کااپنے 'دوست ' کو بوسہ، تصویر وائرل ہوگئی

View this post on Instagram

Want to win a Baby G watch?? Stay Home Stay Tough with @babyg_in and join my Inversion challenge! Inversions are an important part of my daily fitness routine as it increases blood flow and improves circulation! @kuldeepshashi @saajan_singh23 I wanna see some inversion inspiration from you! And to all my fans here’s your chance to win! Just tag 2 of your friends on this post and DM your videos to @babyg_in #stayhomestaytough with @babyg_in