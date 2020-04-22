شرمیلا فاروقی نےسرخ نقاب کیوں کیا؟

شرمیلا فاروقی نےسرخ نقاب کیوں کیا؟
Apr 22, 2020 | 13:45:PM
شرمیلا فاروقی نےسرخ نقاب کیوں کیا؟

  

ازمیر(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کی سینئر رہنماشرمیلا فاروقی سرخ نقاب اوڑھ لیا تاکہ وہ لوگوں کو کورونا وائرس کا پھیلاو روکنے کیلئے ماسک لگانے کی تلقین کرسکیں۔ فوٹو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر اپنی تصویر پوسٹ کرتے ہوئےشرمیلا فاروقی نے اپنے سپورٹرز اور فینز کو کورونا وائرس کا پھیلاو روکنے کے لیے اپنا اپنا کردار اداکرنے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔ ان کی اس منفرد تصویر کو سوشل میڈیا پر بے حد پسند کیاجارہا ہے۔

View this post on Instagram

On a serious note, wearing masks need to be the new norm of life. Those of you who aren’t plz start doing so from today, NOW, when you step out. Prevent yourself and those who come in your contact from contracting the virus. 50% corona positives are asymptomatic ( show no symptoms) but others may contract mild, moderate or severe symptoms of the virus. Why take the risk? Save lives of those who maybe the loved ones of others. Let’s be responsible citizens

A post shared by Sharmila Faruqui (@sharmilafaruqi) on

انسٹاگرام پر لگائی تصویر کے ساتھ لکھے طویل کیپشن میں ان کا کہنا تھا کہ "سنجیدگی سے دیکھا جائے تو ماسک لگانا زندگی کی ایک نئی روایت بن چکا ہے۔ جو ایسا نہیں کررہے برائے کرم وہ اگر گھر سے نکلیں تو آج سے ہی ماسک لگانا شروع کردیں"۔

View this post on Instagram

A quick round to the bakery and back! Well not exactly quick ???? 10 km back and forth. Back to my bachpan ka shauq... cycling. #sharmilafaruqi #lockdown

A post shared by Sharmila Faruqui (@sharmilafaruqi) on

انہوں نے لکھا کہ "خود کو اور خود سے ملنے والوں کو اس موذی وائرس سے بچایئے۔ کورونا وائرس کے پچاس فیصد مریض وہ ہیں جن میں کوئی علامت موجود نہیں تھی۔جبکہ دوسروں میں یہ علامات شدت کے ساتھ ظاہر ہوئیں۔

انہوں نے لکھا آخر رسک کیوں لینا؟اپنوں اور دوسروں کے پیاروں کی زندگیاں بچایئے۔ ایک ذمہ دارشہری بننے کا ثبوت دیجیے۔

View this post on Instagram

Insightful session with women parliamentarians by @pildatpak. Addressing women mps along with #muzaffarshah & #nisarkhuhro on how to be “effective parliamentarians” #sharmilafaruqi

A post shared by Sharmila Faruqui (@sharmilafaruqi) on

شرمیلا ان دنوں بیرون ملک ہیں جہاں سے وہ مختلف سرگرمیوں کی تصاویر پوسٹ کرتی رہتی ہیں۔

مزید :

کورونا وائرس -

مشہور خبریں

 مزید
Apr 22, 2020 | 12:52:PM 

وزیراعظم عمران خان کے کورونا ٹیسٹ کی رپورٹ آگئی

Apr 21, 2020 | 10:34:AM 

کورونا وائرس کے وار تیز، پاکستان میں اموات میں اضافہ، امریکہ میں وائرس قابو سے ...
Apr 21, 2020 | 18:16:PM 

دنیا کے امیر ترین لوگ کورونا وائرس سے بچنے کے لیے اس جگہ چلے گئے جو انہوں نے دنیا کے ...
Apr 22, 2020 | 20:53:PM 

چین نے کورونا وائرس کی ویکسین تیار کرلی اور پاکستان یہ ویکسین جلد حاصل کرنے والا ...
Apr 21, 2020 | 12:37:PM 

عمران خان سے ملاقات کرنیوالے فیصل ایدھی بھی کورونا وائرس کا شکار نکلے
Apr 21, 2020 | 22:54:PM 

سعودی عرب نے پاکستانی مزدوروں کو بڑی خوشخبری سنا دی