شرمیلا فاروقی نےسرخ نقاب کیوں کیا؟
ازمیر(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کی سینئر رہنماشرمیلا فاروقی سرخ نقاب اوڑھ لیا تاکہ وہ لوگوں کو کورونا وائرس کا پھیلاو روکنے کیلئے ماسک لگانے کی تلقین کرسکیں۔ فوٹو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر اپنی تصویر پوسٹ کرتے ہوئےشرمیلا فاروقی نے اپنے سپورٹرز اور فینز کو کورونا وائرس کا پھیلاو روکنے کے لیے اپنا اپنا کردار اداکرنے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔ ان کی اس منفرد تصویر کو سوشل میڈیا پر بے حد پسند کیاجارہا ہے۔
On a serious note, wearing masks need to be the new norm of life. Those of you who aren’t plz start doing so from today, NOW, when you step out. Prevent yourself and those who come in your contact from contracting the virus. 50% corona positives are asymptomatic ( show no symptoms) but others may contract mild, moderate or severe symptoms of the virus. Why take the risk? Save lives of those who maybe the loved ones of others. Let’s be responsible citizens
انسٹاگرام پر لگائی تصویر کے ساتھ لکھے طویل کیپشن میں ان کا کہنا تھا کہ "سنجیدگی سے دیکھا جائے تو ماسک لگانا زندگی کی ایک نئی روایت بن چکا ہے۔ جو ایسا نہیں کررہے برائے کرم وہ اگر گھر سے نکلیں تو آج سے ہی ماسک لگانا شروع کردیں"۔
A quick round to the bakery and back! Well not exactly quick ???? 10 km back and forth. Back to my bachpan ka shauq... cycling. #sharmilafaruqi #lockdown
انہوں نے لکھا کہ "خود کو اور خود سے ملنے والوں کو اس موذی وائرس سے بچایئے۔ کورونا وائرس کے پچاس فیصد مریض وہ ہیں جن میں کوئی علامت موجود نہیں تھی۔جبکہ دوسروں میں یہ علامات شدت کے ساتھ ظاہر ہوئیں۔
انہوں نے لکھا آخر رسک کیوں لینا؟اپنوں اور دوسروں کے پیاروں کی زندگیاں بچایئے۔ ایک ذمہ دارشہری بننے کا ثبوت دیجیے۔
Insightful session with women parliamentarians by @pildatpak. Addressing women mps along with #muzaffarshah & #nisarkhuhro on how to be “effective parliamentarians” #sharmilafaruqi
شرمیلا ان دنوں بیرون ملک ہیں جہاں سے وہ مختلف سرگرمیوں کی تصاویر پوسٹ کرتی رہتی ہیں۔
Forgotten how to feel free, outdoors, without gloves and mask, not worrying about how airborne this virus is.. we have been taking everything around us for granted.. lessons learnt from this quarantine.. Do what you love, enjoy the moment, live for the moment, worry less about what will happen tomorrow, it’s not in your hands, thank Allah for his blessings and erase negative people and objects from your life. Love yourself. Your health and happiness comes first. The rest can follow... How many of you can relate to this? #throwbackpic #sharmilafaruqi #quarantinelife #stayhomestaysafe