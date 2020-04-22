شرمیلا فاروقی نےسرخ نقاب کیوں کیا؟

View this post on Instagram

On a serious note, wearing masks need to be the new norm of life. Those of you who aren’t plz start doing so from today, NOW, when you step out. Prevent yourself and those who come in your contact from contracting the virus. 50% corona positives are asymptomatic ( show no symptoms) but others may contract mild, moderate or severe symptoms of the virus. Why take the risk? Save lives of those who maybe the loved ones of others. Let’s be responsible citizens