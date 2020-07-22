عائزہ خان کی پاکستانیوں کی 'خواہش' کے مطابق تصاویر وائرل
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)عائزہ خان کی پاکستانیوں کی 'خواہش' کے مطابق تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں۔ تصاویر میں عائزہ خان کو پیلے رنگ کے مکمل خوبصورت لباس اور سر پر دوپٹے میں دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔
اپنی جاندار اداکاری اور شاندار فنکاری سے مداحوں کے دلوں میں گھر کرنے والی عائزہ خان نے ایک بار پھر اپنی نئی تصاویر کے ساتھ سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی۔
فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر شیئر کی گئی عائزہ کی تصاویر کو اب تک ہزاروں افراد پسند کرچکے ہیں۔
انصب جہانگیر اسٹوڈیو کے شاندار لباس ، انیلا مرتضیٰ کے سٹائل اور اصفر کی جیولری کے ساتھ عائزہ غضب ڈھا رہی ہیں۔
عائزہ کی تصاویرپر ہزاروں افراد پسندیدگی کااظہارکررہے ہیں ۔ ایک صارف نے کہا "یقینا پاکستانی خوش ہوں گے کہ ان کی خواہش کے مطابق تصاویر بنی ہیں"۔
عائزہ اپنی سرگرمیوں سے اپنے مداحوں کو وقتا فوقتا آگاہ رکھتی ہیں۔
View this post on Instagram
Wearing this beautifully designed outfit by @charizma_official from their Eid Festive Allure Collection. The fabric, detail and embellishments makes it quintessential. Visit their store or shop online at houseofcharizma.com #charizma #ayezakhan #eidcollection #festivecollection #readytowear #pretcollection @charizma_official
یہاں آپ خوبرو اداکارہ کی مزید دلکش تصاویر دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔
View this post on Instagram
Sana Abbas presents G U L M O H A R Coming soon... @sanaabbasofficial X @anilamurtaza X @mehlum.sadriwala
View this post on Instagram
Presenting #Mahtaab ???? by @so.kamal.official featuring the stunning @ayezakhan.ak ????- a journey of love and dreams presented via a primeval revelation of pristine elements, both rich in heritage and opulence, unified meticulously. The new collection will be available for grabs at all So Kamal stores soon with pre booking starting in 24 hours online! #MahtaabbySoKamal #EidLuxuryPret #SoKamalGirl @erum_kamal @aleena_raza Photography: @maazabbasiphotographer MUA: @qasimliaqat Video: @moeedsayyam Jewelry: @shafaqhabibjewellery Styling: @imzainabnaqvi110
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Juma Mubarak!!! @azureofficial.pk Love getting dressed up in Pastel Hues and pretty embroideries this summer ???? My Pastel pick this summer ???? Outfit by @azureofficial.pk. The collection Prebooking starts today. Visit their website for details. #Azureofficial #Ayezakhan #festive #Azuregirl #Azure #Luxé #summer2020 @Azureofficial.pk