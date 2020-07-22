عائزہ خان کی پاکستانیوں کی 'خواہش' کے مطابق تصاویر وائرل

Jul 22, 2020 | 13:28:PM
کراچی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)عائزہ خان کی پاکستانیوں کی 'خواہش' کے مطابق تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں۔ تصاویر میں عائزہ خان کو پیلے رنگ کے مکمل خوبصورت لباس اور سر پر دوپٹے میں دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔

اپنی جاندار اداکاری اور شاندار فنکاری سے مداحوں کے دلوں میں گھر کرنے والی عائزہ خان نے ایک بار پھر اپنی نئی تصاویر کے ساتھ سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادی۔

فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر شیئر کی گئی عائزہ کی تصاویر کو اب تک ہزاروں افراد پسند کرچکے ہیں۔ 

انصب جہانگیر اسٹوڈیو کے شاندار لباس ، انیلا مرتضیٰ کے سٹائل اور اصفر کی جیولری کے ساتھ عائزہ غضب ڈھا رہی ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

Mehru... #meharposh ???? @ansabjahangirstudio styled by @anilamurtaza Jewelry @esfirjewels

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

عائزہ کی تصاویرپر  ہزاروں افراد پسندیدگی کااظہارکررہے ہیں ۔ ایک صارف نے کہا "یقینا پاکستانی خوش ہوں گے کہ ان کی خواہش کے مطابق تصاویر بنی ہیں"۔

عائزہ اپنی سرگرمیوں سے اپنے مداحوں کو وقتا فوقتا آگاہ رکھتی ہیں۔

یہاں آپ خوبرو اداکارہ کی مزید دلکش تصاویر دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

Sana Abbas presents G U L M O H A R Coming soon... @sanaabbasofficial X @anilamurtaza X @mehlum.sadriwala

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

View this post on Instagram

You & Me

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

