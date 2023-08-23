سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا

ٹیکساس (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا۔غیر ملکی میڈیا کے مطابق ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلی علاقوں میں بارش کا سلسلہ جاری ہے، متاثرہ علاقوں میں ساڑھے 7ہزار صارفین بجلی سے محروم ہیں، سیلابی صورتحال کے خدشہ کی وجہ سے مواصلاتی نظام متاثر ہونے کا امکان ہے۔

امریکی محکمہ موسمیات کے مطابق طوفان کے زیر اثر ٹیکساس کے ساحلی علاقوں میں 3 سے 5 انچ تک شدید بارش کا امکان ہے۔ جنوبی علاقوں میں رہنے والے 13 لاکھ افراد کے لیے سمندری طوفان کی وارننگ جاری کر دی گئی ہے۔

امریکی ریاست کیلیفورنیا میں سمندری طوفان نے تباہی مچادی ہے اور شدید بارشوں کے بعد شہریوں کو سیلابی صورت حال کا سامنا ہے، مختلف علاقوں میں سیلابی پانی میں گاڑیاں پھنس گئیں جس کے بعد امدادی کارروائیاں جاری ہیں۔