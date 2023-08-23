سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا

سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا
Aug 23, 2023 | 06:33 PM
سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا
سورس: بشکریہ ٹوئٹر

  

ٹیکساس  (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) سمندری طوفان ہیرلڈ امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلوں سے ٹکرا گیا۔غیر ملکی میڈیا کے مطابق ٹیکساس کے جنوبی ساحلی علاقوں میں بارش کا سلسلہ جاری ہے، متاثرہ علاقوں میں ساڑھے 7ہزار صارفین بجلی سے محروم ہیں، سیلابی صورتحال کے خدشہ کی وجہ سے مواصلاتی نظام متاثر ہونے کا امکان ہے۔
امریکی محکمہ موسمیات کے مطابق طوفان کے زیر اثر ٹیکساس کے ساحلی علاقوں میں 3 سے 5 انچ تک شدید بارش کا امکان ہے۔ جنوبی علاقوں میں رہنے والے 13 لاکھ افراد کے لیے سمندری طوفان کی وارننگ جاری کر دی گئی ہے۔

پاکستان اورسعودی عرب کے درمیان مشترکہ فوجی مشقوں ’البطار1‘ کا آغاز

امریکی ریاست کیلیفورنیا میں سمندری طوفان نے تباہی مچادی ہے اور شدید بارشوں کے بعد شہریوں کو سیلابی صورت حال کا سامنا ہے، مختلف علاقوں میں سیلابی پانی میں گاڑیاں پھنس گئیں جس کے بعد امدادی کارروائیاں جاری ہیں۔

مزید :

بین الاقوامی -

مشہور خبریں

 مزید
Aug 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM 

ستاروں کی روشنی میں آپ کا آج (منگل) کا دن کیسا رہے گا؟
Aug 22, 2023 | 12:28 PM 

”کل اپنے سیل میں بے ہوش تھی ، انسپکٹر صاحب آئے اور ۔۔“شیریں مزاری کی بیٹی ایمان ...
Aug 23, 2023 | 12:23 AM 

ستاروں کی روشنی میں آپ کا آج (بدھ) کا دن کیسا رہے گا؟
Aug 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM 

پاکستان سے بری طرح شکست کے بعد افغان کپتان کا بیان سامنے آگیا
Aug 22, 2023 | 11:17 PM 

افغانستان کوشرمناک شکست دے کر پاکستان نے منفرد ریکارڈ قائم کرلیا
Aug 23, 2023 | 01:54 PM 

بٹگرام واقعہ، بچوں کو ریسکیو کرنے میں دراصل آرمی کا کیا کردار تھا؟ اندر کی ...