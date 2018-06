بینظیر بھٹو کی زندگی پر فلم سے متعلق بختاور بھٹو کے قانونی کارروائی کے اعلان پر مہوش حیات بھی میدان میں آ گئیں، ایسی بات کہہ دی کہ ہر پاکستانی کے دل جیت لئے

"We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable." Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements. I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women's empowerment and equality in our country - everything we are still fighting for even today. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible - she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars. I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically. The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances. She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon. ☑️ #MH #MehwishHayat #lostinreality

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Jun 21, 2018 at 7:02am PDT