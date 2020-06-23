شنیرا اکرم کی قرنطینہ میں 100 دن، سالگرہ بھی منالی لیکن یہ عرصہ کیسے گزرا؟ مداحوں سے تفصیلات شیئرکردیں

View this post on Instagram

100 days of Quarantine! Have I lost 100 days of my life or did I gain them ? In 100 days I’ve celebrated my 38th birthday, Learnt how to make pizza, danced with my family, had dinner on the roof, celebrated my mums birthday, ate cake , cooked vegetarian dishes, celebrated pakistan day, stayed up late, got up early for runs, fought with my husband, fought with my kids, taught Aiyla to swim, bonded with my son, gave food to homeless, FaceTimed with people I don’t get time to see, Aiyla lost her first tooth, had memorable moments to last a lifetime with my bestie, celebrated Mother’s Day, gave toys to kids, laughed with my husband, laughed with my kids, Celebrated Wasim’s 54th, Respected a month of Ramadan, re decorated, learnt how to draw, learnt card games, watched old movies from my childhood, gave clothes away, learnt my prayers, celebrated Eid, adopted a kitten, cried with my husband, dyed my hair brown, exercised like never before, walked around the streets of my neighbourhood, watched people in my neighbourhood walk around the streets, started TikTok, ended TikTok, welcomed summer, got a tan, made clothes for barbies, spend hours doing art projects with my daughter, cried with the country as we watched a place crash in to Karachi, cleaned the fish tank, cleaned the freezer, learn how to play minecraft, raised money for charity, tweeted, posted, liked & commented, made lava lamps, helped stitch PPE suits, watched as the country locked down, watched as the country lifted the lockdown, watched as the numbers climbed, cried with lives we lost, got angry, got sad, felt helpless, felt empowered, cleaned out cupboards & old suitcases, gained weight, lost weight, did sit ups, spent time being busy, spent time being bored, grew vegetables, developed a love hate relationship with disinfectant, watched as Australia lifted their lockdown, looked at old photos, took out my hair extensions,Googled,YouTubed, cut my hair, learnt how to wax, learnt how to live without makeup, found deeper respect for people I live with, learned I love tea a lot more than I thought i did & learned I do not like Jamuns at all. Learned to hope, Celebrated Father’s Day and wrote this post!