شنیرا اکرم کی قرنطینہ میں 100 دن، سالگرہ بھی منالی لیکن یہ عرصہ کیسے گزرا؟ مداحوں سے تفصیلات شیئرکردیں
لاہور (ویب ڈیسک) قومی ٹیم کے سابق کپتان اور سابق لیجنڈ فاسٹ باﺅلر وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ و سماجی کارکن شنیرا نے مداحوں کو ان کے قرنطینہ میں گزارے گئے 100 دن کے بارے میں بتایا ہے۔فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹاگرام پر شنیرا اکر م نے اپنی ایک تصویر پوسٹ کی جس کے ساتھ انہوں نے ایک طویل کیپشن بھی لکھا۔
شنیرا نے سوالیہ انداز میں لکھا کہ میں نے 100دن کے قرنطینہ سے کچھ سیکھا ہے یا پھر میں نے یہ دن ضائع کیے ہیں؟ یہ سوال کرتے ہوئے شنیرا نے اپنے مداحوں کو ان سب چیزوں سے آگاہ کیا جو انہوں نے 100 دن کے قرنطینہ میں کیں۔انہوں نے بتایا کہ میں نے قرنطینہ میں اپنی 38ویں سالگرہ منائی، پیزا بنانا سیکھا، اپنی بیٹی کو تیراکی سیکھائی، شوہر اور بچوں کے ساتھ لڑائی کی، والدہ کی سالگرہ کا کیک کاٹا۔
100 days of Quarantine! Have I lost 100 days of my life or did I gain them ? In 100 days I’ve celebrated my 38th birthday, Learnt how to make pizza, danced with my family, had dinner on the roof, celebrated my mums birthday, ate cake , cooked vegetarian dishes, celebrated pakistan day, stayed up late, got up early for runs, fought with my husband, fought with my kids, taught Aiyla to swim, bonded with my son, gave food to homeless, FaceTimed with people I don’t get time to see, Aiyla lost her first tooth, had memorable moments to last a lifetime with my bestie, celebrated Mother’s Day, gave toys to kids, laughed with my husband, laughed with my kids, Celebrated Wasim’s 54th, Respected a month of Ramadan, re decorated, learnt how to draw, learnt card games, watched old movies from my childhood, gave clothes away, learnt my prayers, celebrated Eid, adopted a kitten, cried with my husband, dyed my hair brown, exercised like never before, walked around the streets of my neighbourhood, watched people in my neighbourhood walk around the streets, started TikTok, ended TikTok, welcomed summer, got a tan, made clothes for barbies, spend hours doing art projects with my daughter, cried with the country as we watched a place crash in to Karachi, cleaned the fish tank, cleaned the freezer, learn how to play minecraft, raised money for charity, tweeted, posted, liked & commented, made lava lamps, helped stitch PPE suits, watched as the country locked down, watched as the country lifted the lockdown, watched as the numbers climbed, cried with lives we lost, got angry, got sad, felt helpless, felt empowered, cleaned out cupboards & old suitcases, gained weight, lost weight, did sit ups, spent time being busy, spent time being bored, grew vegetables, developed a love hate relationship with disinfectant, watched as Australia lifted their lockdown, looked at old photos, took out my hair extensions,Googled,YouTubed, cut my hair, learnt how to wax, learnt how to live without makeup, found deeper respect for people I live with, learned I love tea a lot more than I thought i did & learned I do not like Jamuns at all. Learned to hope, Celebrated Father’s Day and wrote this post!
سماجی کارکن نے مزید لکھا کہ میں نے رات کی چاندنی میں چھت پر رات گزاری، سبزی پکانا سیکھی، یوم پاکستان منایا، مستحق لوگوں کی مدد دی۔انہوں نے بتایا کہ اسی دوران میری بیٹی کا پہلا دانت ٹوٹا، میں نے اپنے بچوں کے ساتھ ماﺅں کا عالمی دن منایا، اپنے اہلخانہ کے ساتھ بہت ہنستے کھیلتے یادگار لمحات گزارے۔
This was my ever scene on a movie set and I to be honest I was very intimidated by the acting ability of the person I was sharing the scene with. When you watch a serious actor just come on set and take over, it’s almost hypnotic. Then doing a scene with them is a completely different story. It took us only two takes, one of which legs buckled on the stunt and I sprained my ankle. Star struck... maybe .... i suppose it’s better than saying I’m uncoordinated haha #MoneyBackGuarantee #MotionPicture #Film #PakistanCinema #2020release a @faisalqureshi_fq movie pic by: @deeveesofficial
وسیم اکرم کی اہلیہ نے انسٹا گرام پر لکھا کہ ماہ صیام بڑی خوبصورتی سے گزارا، نماز پڑھنا سیکھی، عید کی خوشیاں منائیں، شوہر کی 54ویں سالگرہ منائی، ٹک ٹاک بنائی، پڑوسیوں سے بات چیت کی۔
A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience. Do you think I should get a money back guarantee???? What an amazing experience working with the great @faisalqureshi_official and such an awesome cast, it was lots and lots of fun!
شنیرا نے مزید لکھا کہ میں نے خیراتی ادارے کے ساتھ کام کیا، اپنی بیٹی کی باربی کے لیے نئے کپڑے بنائے، میک اپ کے بغیر رہنا سیکھا۔ طیارہ حادثہ اور کورونا کی صورتحال پر تبصرے کیے، گھر کی صفائی کی، اپنی الماری اور سوٹ کیس صاف کیا۔
Don’t ever judge anyone by what they look like on the outside, exterior beauty will only truely present itself when you find out who that person is on the inside, always remember if the inside is ugly, then you got nothing! ???? by @rosannafaraci ???? by @sunniamanahilofficial
بات کو جاری رکھتے ہوئے انہوں نے لکھا کہ فادرز ڈے کے موقع پر اپنے والد کے لیے خصوصی پیغام جاری کیا۔ آخر میں انہوں نے لکھا کہ مصروفیت میں گزرے قرنطینہ کے 100دن بہت اچھے اور یادگار تھے۔