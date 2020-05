ندا یاسر کے علاوہ یہ معروف اداکارہ بھی اپنے دوست سمیت کورونا کا شکار ہوگئی، معروف بلاگر اور ریڈیو آر جے نے دعویٰ کردیا

View this post on Instagram

#MeraDilMeraDushman leading cast including #AlizehShah, #NomanSami, #NaveedRaza, and #YasirNawaz tested positive for #Covid-19, sources confirmed. According to the details, the cast appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s #morningshow ‘#GoodMorningPakistan’ on #ARYDigital during the prevailing #virus. Now, sources confirmed that #Nida has also been tested positive for #coronavirus. Sources further told that #Yasir’s whole #family had suffered symptoms of COVID-19 and later their Tests turned out positive. However, the couple is yet to make any statement regarding this. It must be noted here that Nida kept on hosting the morning show. She has also recorded #EidShows, #promos have been released already. Now, the whole team of Nida’s morning show will be tested for COVID-19 along with recently appeared guests in the show. Remember, coronavirus has brought the world at a standstill. All public gatherings, #sports events, and celebrating #festivals have been postponed until the deadly virus dies down. #herandhem #covid_19 #ehtiyatcorona #gharparrahona