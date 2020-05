ایک اور اداکار جوڑی، حنا الطاف اور آغا علی نے نکاح کرلیا

View this post on Instagram

A few years ago we hosted a Tv show together and we hated each other , later met a couple of years ago again , and we became friends, then became best friends and last 11 months have been crazy! Movies, Street Fighter, Endless talks and You became a part of my life like no one has .. I loved every second I spent with you .. and then the Lockdown happened ... I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you ... and here we go! Like I always wanted ( neither we had a choice ) we Alhumdulliah on Jumma Tul Widaa 22nd May, 2020 , With just a bunch of our dear ones ( neither we had a choice ) got Nikkah-fied! Dua main yaad rakhna ???????? @hinaaltaf I Officially Love you ♥️ #AaghaAli #HinaAltaf #JustMarried