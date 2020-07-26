میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی
لاہور(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستانی فلم اسٹار میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی۔ ان کے انسٹا گرام پر شیئر کی گئی ویڈیو میں میراکو رقص کی پریکٹس کرتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔
تفصیلات کے مطابق فلم سٹار میرا نے فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر ایک ویڈیو شیئر کی ہے جسے لوگوں کی بڑی تعداد نے پسند کیا ہے۔
میرا نے اپنی پوسٹ میں بتایا کہ وہ ڈانس کلاس لے رہی ہیں۔
LOVING EVERY PICTURE OF THIS SHOOT @azeemsaniofficial ♥️???????? , YOU ARE THE BEST ♥️
میرا ان دنوں اپنی سوشل میڈیا پر کافی متحرک دکھائی دیتی ہیں۔
With my goro with my teacher Legendary the real superstar behind the screen talented teachers ???????? #Pakistan number one #Choreographer #Directerof Pakistan congratulations Coming soon #meerajee amazing work When we surround with the right people? Amazing talent in Lahore Studio recording studio my teacher #papposamraat #paposamrat #meera #Lollywood #Bollywood #Hollywood Recording of song and shooting soon we are all tested for corona My Team and Lahore #1996 we did first film together 1996 IIstepped into the film industry 1995
وہ اپنی سرگرمیوں کی وجہ سےسوشل میڈیا کی زینت بنتی رہتی ہیں۔
@azeemsaniofficial @alixeeshantheaterstudio @khanshoaib.thestylist BEST TEAM EVER , BEST SHOOT ????♥️ Bank in pakistan shafqat hospital information MCB bank Account title shafqat Branch code 1401 Swift code mucbpkkaa Account number 140101010015355 Main boulevard Dha Lahore Pakistan Hey it's meera jee, I want request to all my family,friends fans and followers help me in my charity efforts with the shafqat hospital and do your part by donating to the shafqat trust. It's my humble request that you kindly donate
اس سے قبل بھی میرا کی ایک ڈانس ویڈیو وائرل ہوئی تھی جس مٰیں انہوں نے اپنے ڈانس سٹیپ شو کیے تھے۔
گزشتہ دنوں اداکارہ میرا مالی مشکلات کی وجہ سے امداد کے لیے لاہور آرٹس کونسل میں درخواست جمع کرا دی۔
نجی نیوز چینل ہم کے مطابق میرا نے امداد کے لیے جمع کرائے گئے درخواست فارم میں اپنی عمر تینتالیس سال اور تجربہ پچیس سال ظاہر کیا ہے۔
اداکارہ نے فارم میں مزید بتایا کہ ان کا ڈی ایچ اے میں اپنا ذاتی گھر اور سات افراد زیر کفالت ہیں۔
انہوں نے لکھا کہ الحمراہر ماہ سے مستحق فنکاروں کو پانچ ہزار روپے جاری کرتا ہے تاہم خصوصی الاونس کی مد میں فنکاروں کو پچیس ہزار سے ایک لاکھ روپے تک کی امداد بھی جاری کی جاتی ہے۔
میرا کی جانب سے امداد لیے جانے پر سوشل میڈیا پر انہیں تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا گیاہے۔