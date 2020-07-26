میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی

میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی
Jul 26, 2020 | 14:19:PM
میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی

  

لاہور(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستانی فلم اسٹار میر ا کی ایک اور ویڈیو وائرل ہوگئی۔ ان کے انسٹا گرام پر شیئر کی گئی ویڈیو  میں میراکو رقص کی پریکٹس کرتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔

تفصیلات کے مطابق فلم سٹار میرا نے فوٹو اور ویڈیو شیئرنگ ایپ انسٹا گرام پر ایک ویڈیو شیئر کی ہے جسے لوگوں کی بڑی تعداد نے پسند کیا ہے۔

میرا نے اپنی پوسٹ میں بتایا کہ وہ ڈانس کلاس لے رہی ہیں۔ 

View this post on Instagram

LOVING EVERY PICTURE OF THIS SHOOT @azeemsaniofficial ♥️???????? , YOU ARE THE BEST ♥️

A post shared by Meerajee Official Team (@meerajeeofficial) on

میرا ان دنوں اپنی سوشل میڈیا پر کافی متحرک دکھائی دیتی ہیں۔

View this post on Instagram

With my goro with my teacher Legendary the real superstar behind the screen talented teachers ????‍???? #Pakistan number one #Choreographer #Directerof Pakistan congratulations Coming soon #meerajee amazing work When we surround with the right people? Amazing talent in Lahore Studio recording studio my teacher #papposamraat #paposamrat #meera #Lollywood #Bollywood #Hollywood Recording of song and shooting soon we are all tested for corona My Team and Lahore #1996 we did first film together 1996 IIstepped into the film industry 1995

A post shared by Meerajee Official Team (@meerajeeofficial) on

وہ اپنی سرگرمیوں کی وجہ سےسوشل میڈیا کی زینت بنتی رہتی ہیں۔

اس سے قبل بھی میرا کی ایک ڈانس ویڈیو وائرل ہوئی تھی جس مٰیں انہوں نے اپنے ڈانس سٹیپ شو کیے تھے۔

گزشتہ دنوں اداکارہ میرا  مالی مشکلات کی وجہ سے امداد کے لیے لاہور آرٹس کونسل میں درخواست جمع کرا دی۔

نجی نیوز چینل ہم کے مطابق میرا نے امداد کے لیے جمع کرائے گئے درخواست فارم میں اپنی عمر تینتالیس سال اور تجربہ پچیس سال ظاہر کیا ہے۔

اداکارہ نے فارم میں مزید بتایا کہ ان کا ڈی ایچ اے میں اپنا ذاتی گھر اور سات افراد زیر کفالت ہیں۔

انہوں نے لکھا کہ الحمراہر ماہ سے مستحق فنکاروں کو پانچ ہزار روپے جاری کرتا ہے تاہم خصوصی الاونس کی مد میں فنکاروں کو پچیس ہزار سے ایک لاکھ روپے تک کی امداد بھی جاری کی جاتی ہے۔

 میرا کی جانب سے امداد لیے جانے پر سوشل میڈیا پر انہیں تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا گیاہے۔

مزید :

تفریح -

مشہور خبریں

 مزید
Jul 30, 2020 | 16:50:PM 

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ نے صدر عارف علوی کو عہدے سے ہٹانے کی درخواست پر دبنگ فیصلہ سنا ...
Jul 30, 2020 | 15:42:PM 

کار میں سوار بہن بھائی کی گاڑی کی تلاشی، ایسے شرمناک دھندے میں ملوث ہونے کاانکشاف ...
Jul 30, 2020 | 12:46:PM 

بیٹے کا ماں پر تشدد ، اب معاملے کا کیا بنا اور وہ لڑکا کہاں پر ہے ؟ بڑی خبر آ گئی

Jul 30, 2020 | 18:47:PM 

"پورے پاکستان میں کسی سے پیسے لینے ہوں،میرے پاس آئیں لے کر دوں گا" لاہور کا معروف ...
Jul 30, 2020 | 12:59:PM 

" اب تو وہ بھابھی ہیں ہماری " حلیمہ سلطان کے ٹوئیٹ پر اداکارہ سارہ خان نے بھی خاموشی ...
Jul 31, 2020 | 22:17:PM 

بیوی نے اپنے شوہر معروف گلوکار کو قتل کردیا،4 دن تک لاش کے ٹکڑے کیے، پھر انہیں ...