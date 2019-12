اپنی مہندی پر اقراءعزیز اور یاسر حسین کے رقص نے دھوم مچادی

View this post on Instagram

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz shake a leg at their mehndi last night ????⭐️ Looks like they're having a ball of a time! #IqYasirdaviyah #YasirHussain #IqraAziz #Fashion #Lifestyle #Magazine #TEdit #TEditReports #Karachi #Lahore #Islamabad #Pakistan #Style #Trends #Instadaily #Instagood #Photooftheday