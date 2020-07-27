خوبرو ادکارہ مایا علی کی سالگرہ آج ، کتنے سال کی ہوگئیں؟

خوبرو ادکارہ مایا علی کی سالگرہ آج ، کتنے سال کی ہوگئیں؟
لاہور(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) خوبصورت ادکارہ فلم سٹار مایا علی آج اپنا 31 واں جنم دن منارہی ہیں۔سالگرہ کے موقع پر ان کے مداحوں اور ساتھی فنکاروں نےسوشل میڈیا پر مبارکباد دی ہے اور نیک تمناوں کا اظہارکیاہے۔
وکی پیڈیا کے مطابق مایا علی کااصل نام ہے مریم تنویر ہے، وہ فلم اور ڈرامہ دونوں میں اپنی فنکاری کے جوہر دکھاچکی ہیں۔انہوں نے فلم پرے ہٹ لو میں مرکزی کردار نبھا کر خوب داد سمیٹی۔
مایا علی 27جولائی 1989 کو لاہور میں پیدا ہوئیں،انہوں نے کوئین میری کالج سے ماس کمیونی کیشن میں ماسٹرز کررکھا ہے۔
ادکارہ نے اپنے انسٹا گرام پر سالگرہ کی تقریب کی چند تصاویر بھی شیئر کی ہیں جنہیں ان کے مداحوں نے بہت پسند کیا ہے۔ مایا کو ماہرہ خا
خوبصورت کیک، روشنیاں اور سجاوٹ مایا کی سالگرہ کی خوشیاں بڑھا رہے ہیں۔ جب کہ ان کے مداحوں نے تصاویر کے لیے پسندیدگی جب کہ مایا کے لیے نیک تمناوں کااظہارکیاہے۔
گزشتہ دنوں مایا علی لاک ڈاون کے دوران مختلف سرگرمیوں کی وجہ سے سوشل میڈیا پر توجہ کامرکز بنتی رہی ہیں، مختلف مرحلوں میں انہوں نے مختلف مشاغل اپنائے جو اپنے مداحوں سے بھی شیئر کیے، گزشتہ روز انہوں نے اپنی آخری قرنطینہ سرگرمی پوسٹ کی۔
View this post on Instagram
And this is the last chapter of quarantine. I have a long list of people I am thankful to. Grateful to those who were there and made it easy for me. Thank you @faizasaqlain_, @saqlainhayder, @shakeelbinafzal , @yash645, @khanshoaib.thestylist and @hassanbinafzel for your time. Thanks to all of you for appreciating me. Keep spreading love and positivity...???????? #chapterthirteen
ان کی سرگرمیوں کے کچھ مناظر آپ یہاں دیکھ سکتے ہیں۔
View this post on Instagram
HOPE, LOVE, PAIN, STRENGTH... Life is all about the emotions which we feel or face everyday. Some people enjoy them and some try to avoid them. We feel, we break, we try and we cry but nothing is permanent. What stays forever and makes us happy, keeps us alive and gives us strength is HOPE. Hope to stand up again, hope to have another great day, hope to give yourself strength again. We always complain but we never think that what we actually want, it may not be possible for the other person. Life teaches us a lot of lessons, but we only learn what we want to. Things were great, we were busy in our lives and we were trying to please everyone, but then this pandemic situation came along, and all of a sudden things changed and started getting worst. But amidst all that going on, we always had HOPE and now look where we are, still fighting with that situation but with more strength and courage. Life is beautiful but it doesn’t always stay the same. Live every moment of yours, love yourself and always open the window of hope in your heart. It will lead you to strength and one day you will meet yourself similing, happy and with peace...???????? #chapterthirteen
مایا علی نے قرنطینہ کے دنوں میں
View this post on Instagram
۔
View this post on Instagram
۔
View this post on Instagram
Life is what you make it..???????? @shakeelbinafzal @khanshoaib.thestylist @yash645 #chaptereleven
۔
View this post on Instagram
Every morning, you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself. #chaptereight
۔
View this post on Instagram
???????? @shakeelbinafzal @khanshoaib.thestylist @yash645 #quarantinelife #chapterthree
۔
View this post on Instagram
Do what makes you happy???? @shakeelbinafzal ???? @khanshoaib.thestylist @yash645 #quarantinelife #chaptertwo