کینیڈین بلاگر کے کتے پر پاکستانی جھنڈا، پاکستانیوں کو دیکھ کر بے حد غصہ آگیا

???????? I’m BAAAAAACK !!!!!!! ???????? SURPRISE!???? it seems I loved Pakistan so much, I had to return ????But this time, instead of traveling across the country, I’ve decided to base myself here Indefinitely! And this time I didn’t come alone, I brought my sweet little angel boy @winston.sirchill ???? ❤️ Who is equally excited to be here and have some new adventures with mum! So why PAKISTAN? Seeing as the world continues to go through turbulent times, especially in terms of travel, I’ve decided to sit still for a while and wait it out. I still have a lot of editing to catch up on, and what better place to be than a country I absolutely love and feel at home in❤️ perfect timing to escape the Canadian winters ???? I’ll be looking at doing a variety of local and personal projects across the country, and also getting more involved with the community. I’d also love to travel around a bit with Winston, and see all the things I missed the first time around! The possibilities are endless and I’m so thrilled to see what comes up! And this time I have a LOT more time to hang around and do cool fun stuff, so please help me and comment below some suggestions on things to do/people to meet, places to see. I would love to hear your recommendations???? I know one thing I will enjoy doing again is rippin around the streets of Lahore on this beautiful 48 ????big thanks to @thj.pk This is going to be EPIC! It’s good to be back ???????? ❤️ ???? @adeelamer