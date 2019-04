” میشا شفیع کے مطابق میں نے اس وقت انہیں ہراسگی کا نشانہ بنایا“ علی ظفر نے میشا شفیع کے ساتھ اپنی ویڈیو جاری کردی

View this post on Instagram

This is a clip of the ‘jam’ where Meesha claims she was harassed. It is understood that she can’t be expected to carry a go pro to prove there had been any such thing, but luckily, WE had a camera and 11 witnesses, two of them women, to prove that she made this entire thing up. Believe your eyes and insist on them to guide your heart. And if you feel that ONLY women should be believed, then believe the two women in the jam room. #FaceTheTruth #FaceTheCourtsMeeshaShafi