اینکر پرسن ماریہ میمن کے کورونا ٹیسٹ کا رزلٹ آگیا

As you all know , there have been numerous Corona positive cases in ARY Islamabad office so I just got back home after getting my test done. The results shall come after 24 hours. I have absolutely no symptoms so far, so hopefully I ll be Okay . Cheema Saheb did ask me why I looked so insanely happy in this tasveer. To which , I responded that I want to deal with this with a positive state of mind. Stay Safe, Stay Home. Inshallah, Together we can beat #covid19