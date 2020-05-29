اداکارہ نادیہ جمیل نے سر کے بال منڈوا دیئے مگر کیوں ؟ جان کر آپ کو بھی دکھ ہوگا

View this post on Instagram

A huge thank you to the team at #Addenbrooks #hematology who didn't just clean my pic line, feed me toffee pudding and give me my chemo, they also knew how to use a razor so helped tidy the patchy mess on my head The #NHS #mentalhealthcrises team have also been fantastic. They saved my life at a time I was in a really dark place. They simply didn't give up on me. They are such #CHAMPIONS DR Luke Davies, Dr Farouhi, Sharon Saunders, Charlotte, Matt, Raquel, Marta, Dave, Yuki... Talking to them is simply a joy...they are so loving and healing. Then there have been those from home and away. Video calls every single day ... Long intense loving messages. Thank you. It's not been easy but you make it easier. Most of the time my phone is closed so the messages have been going to Mas phone. She reads them out to me and makes my day! Sometimes I come here and read the strength you all give me. Thank you! #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends