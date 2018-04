براوو کیساتھ ہوٹل کے کمرے سے تصاویر لیک ہونے کے بعد نتاشہ نے چپ کا روزہ توڑ دیا، وہاں کیا کرنے گئی تھیں اور کرکٹر کیساتھ کیا تعلق ہے؟ بالآخر سب کچھ بتا دیا

And for the last time, stating my side of the story. Hoping this puts all those rumours to rest! ???????? . . “There are some bizarre stories floating around about cricketer Dwayne Bravo and I, which compel me to make this statement. He is just a friend and it is always wonderful to catch up with him. While the ‘FRIENDS’ tag might be a cliche to most, that’s actually exactly what it is in this case. He is a great guy, an accomplished cricketer and a talented singer. But we are NOT dating. My focus is entirely on my work. I am shooting for a film and hope to make a mark as an actor. Love is the LAST thing on my mind at present. When you see two individuals smiling together in a photograph, or just having a conversation somewhere, it DOESN’T mean they are romancing. Why is it difficult to believe that two people from the opposite gender can just be friends? I find it funny, when I see my equation with a friend being given a romantic angle. I would respectfully urge members of the media to please not attach unrelated portfolio images of mine and make up a story. Bravo and I are ONLY FRIENDS. Thank you.” #NatashaSuri #DwayneBravo #DJBravo #ipl2018

