گرو رندھاوا پرکینیڈا میں حملہ ،خون میں لت پت گلو کار سٹیج پر پہنچ گئے اور ایسا کام کردیا کہ لوگ دنگ رہ گئے
نئی دہلی (ویب ڈیسک) بھارت کے معروف پنجابی گلوکار گرو رندھاپر کینیڈا میں ایک شخص نے حملہ کردیا جس کے نتیجے میں ان کے ماتھے پر شدید چوٹ آئی ۔تفصیل کے مطابق کینیڈا کے شہر وینکوور کے کوئین الزبتھ تھیٹر میں گرو رندھاوا ایک شو میں پرفارم کررہے تھے۔اس دوران ایک شخص بار بار سٹیج پر آنے کی کوشش کر رہا تھا جسے گرو رندھاوا نے سٹیج پر آنے سے روکا جس کے بعد شو کے اختتام پر جب گرو باہر جانے لگے توبیک سٹیج موجود اس شخص نے حملہ کر دیا جس سے چہرے اور سر پر شدید چوٹ آئی ،حملے کے بعد خون میں لت پت گرو رندھاوا دوبارہ سٹیج پر پہنچ گئے اور وہاں موجود لوگوں کو دکھا یا کے ا ن کے ساتھ کیا ہوا ۔گرو نے اپنے شو کو مکمل کیا جبکہ بعد میں پولیس نے مقدمہ درج کرلیا ہے۔دوسری طرف معروف گلوکار نے انسٹا گرام پر ایک تصویر شیئر کی اس میں لکھا تھا کہ میں اپنے گھر (بھارت) واپس پہنچ چکا ہوں۔ مجھے گرو نانک نے بچایا ہے میں نے فیصلہ کیا ہے اب کینیڈا میں کبھی بھی پرفارم نہیں کروں گا۔
Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on 28th July in Vancouver when Guru told one punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience. That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera who sent him away during the show. But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch , because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience. That man was with few others and whosoever tried to stopped them, they were punching them and then they all ran away. Guru is home now feeling safe in India. And Guru Said , his Guru Nanak Dev ji has saved him and prayed to Waheguru to give that man a good sense of understanding what to do and what not to. Your love and support is all we need always. Thanks Management Guru Randhawa