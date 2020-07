الزامات پر سعود اور جویریہ بھی میدان میں آگئے، وہ کام کرنے کا اعلان کردیا کہ اداکارہ سلمیٰ ظفر کی پریشانی کی حد نہ رہے گی

View this post on Instagram

She said, Javeria and Saud do not pay the artists and other staff working in their production house. JJ Production House did not give me Rs. 10 million. They did not pay me. I treated the Javeria like my own daughter and I texted her for money but she blocked me instead of giving me money. #salmazafar #JaveriaSaud . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #AyezaKhan #manshapasha #aimankhan #minalkhan #bhaeehazirhai #fahadmustafa #mehwishhayat #ahmadshah #ptv #ptvhome #bolentertainment #ferozekhan #haniaaamir #hiramani #dilruba #zaranoorabbas #naimalkhawar #sanajaved #iqraaziz #mayaali #sabaat #falakshabir #sarahfalak #sarahkhan #jannatzubair #mohabbattujhealvida #ertuğrulgazi #ishqiya