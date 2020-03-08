سوئمنگ پول سے ثانیہ مرزا کی بیٹے کے ہمراہ نئی تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں

View this post on Instagram

Today was one of the most special days of my life .. to have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than 2 and a half years .. and to top it off we even WON our first round with my partner @nadiakichenok ✌????feel very grateful and thankful for all the msgs, support and love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places ???? YES my baby boy we did it ???????????????? @izhaan.mirzamalik Allhamdulillah for everything ????????