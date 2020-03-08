سوئمنگ پول سے ثانیہ مرزا کی بیٹے کے ہمراہ نئی تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں
دبئی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)پاکستان کے نامور آل راونڈر شعیب ملک کی اہلیہ اوربھارتی ٹینس سٹار ثانیہ مرزااپنے بیٹے کے ساتھ سوئمنگ پول پہنچیں تو ننھے اذہان کی خوشی دیدنی تھی۔
تصاویر میں سٹائلش سیاہ سوئمنگ سوٹ میں ملبوس ثانیہ اور سرخ لباس پہنے اذہان کے چہروں پر خوشی محسوس کی جاسکتی ہے۔
Gosh he loves the water ???????? @izhaan.mirzamalik #waterbaby
اذہان اپنی ماما کے ساتھ کھیل کے میدان میں بھی اکثرساتھ ہوتے ہیں۔
یہاں ثانیہ اور اذہان کی ایک اور دلکش تصویر دیکھی جاسکتی ہے
Today was one of the most special days of my life .. to have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than 2 and a half years .. and to top it off we even WON our first round with my partner @nadiakichenok ✌????feel very grateful and thankful for all the msgs, support and love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places ???? YES my baby boy we did it ???????????????? @izhaan.mirzamalik Allhamdulillah for everything ????????
ثانیہ اور اذہان بھارتی کورفیو گرافر فرح خان کو سالگرہ کی مبارک دیتے ہوئے
Happy happy birthday to my most favorite human .. I am never with you for your birthday somehow but you know how much I love you. You also know how difficult it is for me to express my emotions and what this msg is taking out of me ???? lucky for me sometimes we get to choose our family too ❤️ and by the looks of it ,izhaan chooses you too ???? @farahkhankunder
ماں کے کندھے سے بڑھ کر پرسکون جگہ کوئی ہو ہی نہیں سکتی۔
New year with my number 1 ???? #Mainman @izhaan.mirzamalik Happy New Year everyone ...
اذہان اور ثانیہ کا ایک اور خوبصورت انداز جسے ان کے مداحوں نے بہت پسند کیا۔
When amma is trying to do OOTD pictures ????????????????♀️ @izhaan.mirzamalik
کیوں نہ دونوں کی ایک سیلفی ہوجائے۔
شادی بیاہ اور دیگر تقریبات پر بھی ماں بیٹے کی خوبصورتی سب کی توجہ حاصل کرتی ہے۔
