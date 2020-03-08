سوئمنگ پول سے ثانیہ مرزا کی بیٹے کے ہمراہ نئی تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں

سوئمنگ پول سے ثانیہ مرزا کی بیٹے کے ہمراہ نئی تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں
Mar 08, 2020 | 13:01:PM  1:01 PM, March 08, 2020
سوئمنگ پول سے ثانیہ مرزا کی بیٹے کے ہمراہ نئی تصاویر وائرل ہوگئیں

  



دبئی(ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن)پاکستان کے نامور آل راونڈر شعیب ملک کی اہلیہ اوربھارتی ٹینس سٹار ثانیہ مرزااپنے بیٹے کے ساتھ سوئمنگ پول پہنچیں تو ننھے اذہان کی خوشی دیدنی تھی۔

تصاویر میں سٹائلش سیاہ سوئمنگ سوٹ میں ملبوس ثانیہ اور سرخ لباس پہنے اذہان کے چہروں پر خوشی محسوس کی جاسکتی ہے۔

  

View this post on Instagram

Gosh he loves the water ???????? @izhaan.mirzamalik #waterbaby

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

اذہان اپنی ماما کے ساتھ کھیل کے میدان میں بھی اکثرساتھ ہوتے ہیں۔

  

View this post on Instagram

My whole heart ❤️ @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

یہاں ثانیہ اور اذہان کی ایک اور دلکش تصویر دیکھی جاسکتی ہے

  

ثانیہ اور اذہان بھارتی کورفیو گرافر فرح خان کو سالگرہ کی مبارک دیتے ہوئے

   

ماں کے کندھے سے بڑھ کر پرسکون جگہ کوئی ہو ہی نہیں سکتی۔

  

View this post on Instagram

New year with my number 1 ???? #Mainman @izhaan.mirzamalik Happy New Year everyone ...

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

اذہان اور ثانیہ کا ایک اور خوبصورت انداز جسے ان کے مداحوں نے بہت پسند کیا۔

View this post on Instagram

When amma is trying to do OOTD pictures ????????????????‍♀️ @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

کیوں نہ دونوں کی ایک سیلفی ہوجائے۔

View this post on Instagram

My whole heart ❤️ @izhaan.mirzamalik #MashaAllah

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

شادی بیاہ اور دیگر تقریبات پر بھی ماں بیٹے کی خوبصورتی سب کی توجہ حاصل کرتی ہے۔

View this post on Instagram

Arm ???? @izhaan.mirzamalik

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

