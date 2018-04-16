کرم ایجنسی سے پشتون جوق در جوق پاکستانی سرحد پر پہنچنے لگ گئے تاکہ ۔۔۔ یہ کیوں کر رہے ہیں ؟ جان کر ہر پاکستانی کھڑے ہو کر اپنے پشتون بھائیوں کو سلیوٹ کرے گا

کرم ایجنسی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) قبائلی علاقے کرم ایجنسی میں پشتونوں نے اس وقت جہادِ کشمیر 1947-48 کی یاد تازہ کردی جب وہ سینکڑوں کی تعداد میں پاک فوج کی مدد کیلئے افغان سرحد پر پہنچ گئے۔

تفصیلات کے مطابق گزشتہ روز (اتوار کو ) افغان سرحد کے پار سے ایف سی کے جوانوں پر حملہ کیا گیا جس کے نتیجے میں 2 جوان شہید اور 5 زخمی ہوگئے۔ ایف سی کے جوانوں پر حملے کی خبر ملتے ہی کرم ایجنسی کے قبائلی مشتعل ہوگئے اور سینکڑوں کی تعداد میں اکٹھے ہو کر سرحد پر پہنچ گئے۔ اس موقع پر طوری ، بنگش اور آفریدی قبائل کے لوگ مسلح ہو کر ایف سی کی مدد کیلئے موجود رہے۔

Pashtuns of Kurram agency are heading to border to fight off Afghan Army/ISK/TTP & to defend Pakistan. FC however has asked them to stay back & keep an eye on suspected terrorist infiltrators who might have entered from Khost during the clashes.#PakistanZindabadMovement???????? pic.twitter.com/ImyEAB206P — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018

حملہ افغان صوبے خوست سے ہوا تھا اور قبائلیوں نے افغانستان کی حدود میں داخل ہو کر بدلہ لینے کی کوشش کی تاہم ایف سی کے جوانوں نے کسی نہ کسی طرح انہیں سرحد سے اندر ہی روک لیا اور انہیں ہدایت کی کہ وہ قبائلی علاقوں میں موجود دہشتگردوں پر نظر رکھیں۔

#Kurram agency has mobilized against Afghan army & its TTP/ISIS proxies. Turi, Bangash tribesmen & even some afridi tribesmen from Khyber agency have also arrived to protect the Pak sarzameen. Its a slap on the faces of TTPTM who are trying to pit us against our forces. #Khost pic.twitter.com/DlqRahE8Fw — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018

Pashtuns tribes from across Kurram are heading to the Afghanistan's khost border to aid the Frontier Corps against Afghan army & Daesh/Ttp infiltrators. FC has held them back for now line but they might not wait if the clashes continue. PAF jets are circling above. #KurramAgency pic.twitter.com/VrcuLc7z3w — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018

قبائلیوں کی پاک فوج اور پاکستان کی سلامتی سے محبت کا یہ عالم دیکھنے میں آیا کہ انتہائی معمر افراد بھی اسلحہ اٹھا کر بارڈر پر پہنچے ہوئے تھے جبکہ ایک شخص وہیل چیئر پر اسلحہ سے لیس ہو کر آیا اور دہشتگردوں کو سبق سکھانے کا عزم دہراتا رہا۔

This Pashtun tribal is handicapped, still he traveled to the Khost border to defend his motherland & is waiting for permission to advance. This is what patriotism looks like Let this be a message to those drooling over breakup of Pakistan! #PakistanZindabadMovement???????? #Kurram pic.twitter.com/S2UAbvBqc1 — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018

خیال رہے کہ 1947-48 کی پہلی پاک بھارت جنگ کے دوران قبائلیوں نے بڑھ چڑھ کر جہادِ کشمیر میں حصہ لیا اور آدھا کشمیر آزاد کرالیا جسے آج دنیا آزاد کشمیر کے نام سے جانتی ہے۔

Pakistan Army officers arrived to meet the elders leading the kurram tribal fighters & offered them their gratitude but asked them to go back as Army/FC are capable of defending Pakistan. #FATA #Khost #PakistanZindabadMovement pic.twitter.com/Rbz0B0uaAY — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018

Pashtun tribal elders to his fighter "We are ready to shed our blood for the Pakistan ????????but right now Pak Army has asked us to go back & that they will deal with it themselves. But we will be ready & will come back again if need be"#Kurram #Khost #PakistanZindabadMovement pic.twitter.com/cc83fG8bJK — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) April 15, 2018