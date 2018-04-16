کرم ایجنسی سے پشتون جوق در جوق پاکستانی سرحد پر پہنچنے لگ گئے تاکہ ۔۔۔ یہ کیوں کر رہے ہیں ؟ جان کر ہر پاکستانی کھڑے ہو کر اپنے پشتون بھائیوں کو سلیوٹ کرے گا

16 اپریل 2018 (12:54)

کرم ایجنسی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) قبائلی علاقے کرم ایجنسی میں پشتونوں نے اس وقت جہادِ کشمیر 1947-48 کی یاد تازہ کردی جب وہ سینکڑوں کی تعداد میں پاک فوج کی مدد کیلئے افغان سرحد پر پہنچ گئے۔

تفصیلات کے مطابق گزشتہ روز (اتوار کو ) افغان سرحد کے پار سے ایف سی کے جوانوں پر حملہ کیا گیا جس کے نتیجے میں 2 جوان شہید اور 5 زخمی ہوگئے۔ ایف سی کے جوانوں پر حملے کی خبر ملتے ہی کرم ایجنسی کے قبائلی مشتعل ہوگئے اور سینکڑوں کی تعداد میں اکٹھے ہو کر سرحد پر پہنچ گئے۔ اس موقع پر طوری ، بنگش اور آفریدی قبائل کے لوگ مسلح ہو کر ایف سی کی مدد کیلئے موجود رہے۔

حملہ افغان صوبے خوست سے ہوا تھا اور قبائلیوں نے افغانستان کی حدود میں داخل ہو کر بدلہ لینے کی کوشش کی تاہم ایف سی کے جوانوں نے کسی نہ کسی طرح انہیں سرحد سے اندر ہی روک لیا اور انہیں ہدایت کی کہ وہ قبائلی علاقوں میں موجود دہشتگردوں پر نظر رکھیں۔

قبائلیوں کی پاک فوج اور پاکستان کی سلامتی سے محبت کا یہ عالم دیکھنے میں آیا کہ انتہائی معمر افراد بھی اسلحہ اٹھا کر بارڈر پر پہنچے ہوئے تھے جبکہ ایک شخص وہیل چیئر پر اسلحہ سے لیس ہو کر آیا اور دہشتگردوں کو سبق سکھانے کا عزم دہراتا رہا۔

خیال رہے کہ 1947-48 کی پہلی پاک بھارت جنگ کے دوران قبائلیوں نے بڑھ چڑھ کر جہادِ کشمیر میں حصہ لیا اور آدھا کشمیر آزاد کرالیا جسے آج دنیا آزاد کشمیر کے نام سے جانتی ہے۔

مزید : اہم خبریں /قومی /علاقائی /FATA /کرّم

لائیو ٹی وی نشریات دیکھنے کے لیے ویب سائٹ پر ”لائیو ٹی وی “ کے آپشن یا یہاں کلک کریں۔


loading...

مشہور ٖخبریں

معروف اینکر پرسن اقرارالحسن نے دوسری شادی کر لی، لڑکی کس نیوز چینل کی اینکرپرسن ...

پشاور زلمی کو ”دھوکہ“ دینے والے ڈیرین براوو بالی ووڈ اداکارہ کیساتھ ہوٹل کے کمرے ...

میں نے سیف علی خان سے شادی کے ایک ہفتے بعد ہی سلمان خان کے ساتھ ۔۔۔۔کرینہ کپور نے ...

” میں کسی شیر کو نہیں جانتا اگر غیرت ہے اور مرد کے بچے ہو تو۔۔۔ “ چیف جسٹس نے مسلم ...

وہ وقت جب ضیاءالحق نے بھٹو کا استقبال کرنے کیلئے ملتان میں تمام فوجی افسران کی ...

حنیف عباسی اچانک اڈیالہ جیل پہنچ گئے، جیل میں کیا تیاریاں ہورہی ہیں ؟ تہلکہ خیز ...