پاکستانی مسلمان لڑکی بھارتی ہندو خاتون کو دل دے بیٹھی، ہم جنس پرست جوڑے کی تصاویر وائرل
نیو یارک (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) ایک پاکستانی آرٹسٹ سندس ملک اور بھارتی لڑکی انجلی چکرا کا حال ہی میں کرایا گیا فوٹو شوٹ سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوچکا ہے۔ دونوں خواتین ہم جنس پرست ہیں اور امریکی شہر نیو یارک میں مقیم ہیں۔
I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me. Luckily @borrowthebazaar has a huge selection of outfits I could choose from so I knew I’d feel comfortable when I met Anjali’s extended family. Go check out their rental service for your next event! Photos by @sarowarrr Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
دونوں نے حال ہی میں بارش کے موسم کا ایک فوٹو شوٹ کرایا ہے جو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوگیا ہے۔ سندس اور انجلی کو ایک دوسرے کو ڈیٹ کرتے ہوئے ایک سال مکمل ہوچکا ہے۔
HAPPY ONE YEAR JAANUMONKEY ???????????? When we first started dating I used to let go of Sufi’s hand a few blocks before my office when she walked me to work because I was scared people would find out I was queer. Fast forward a year and we spent our anniversary at my cousin’s wedding, where she met 50 members of my extended family who loved her! Here’s to many more years of growing in our love, together ???? #072018 Photos by @sarowarrr Mehndi by @hennasensation Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
سندس ملک نے اپنے رشتے کا ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر تصاویر شیئر کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ انہوں نے شروع سے ہی مختلف قسم کے پیار کا مشاہدہ کیا، کچھ پیار انہوں نے فیملی میں دیکھا تو کچھ بالی ووڈ کی فلموں میں ، لیکن جب وہ بڑی ہوئیں تو انہیں احساس ہوا کہ ان کا جنسی میلان کیا ہے مگر انہیں اپنے جیسے لوگ نظر نہیں آئے۔ ’ میں بہت خوش ہوں کہ میں اپنی زندگی کے پیار کے ساتھ ہوں، ہمارے اس رشتے کو ایک سال مکمل ہوگیا، مجھے انجلی اپنی سالگرہ سے 5 دن پہلے ملی تھی۔‘
i grew up witnessing and watching different kinds of love, some in my family and some in bollywood. after i got a little older and realized what my sexuality was, i never saw representation of people who looked like me. i’m so glad i have the opportunity to be that with the love of my life. happy one year babyjaan, God blessed me with you 5 days before my born day hehe :* ???? #072018 Photos by @sarowarrr Mehndi by @hennasensation Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest
wearing matching tees to this couple shoot is probably the gayest thing we’ve ever done ????????
Anjali has changed me in ways I could’ve never imagined. her love is constant, she waters me and I grow. everything about our first hangout to our first date to our first kiss has been romantic beyond comparison. I still remember the first month I met Anjali, I didn’t write for a month. I couldn’t find the right words to describe how her presence in my life made me feel. We’ve been through a lot over these past few months, stuck in between spaces and weird transition phases. But we always try with each other, we choose each other. I’m certain I’ve known Anjali in a past life.. I somehow intuitively always knew the love of my life’s name would start with an A and here she is. I adorn every second of every minute of everyday where I get to share my moments with this ambitious capricorn doofus head. And a big thank you to @allison__stoddard who captured our love in its truest form!