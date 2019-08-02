پاکستانی مسلمان لڑکی بھارتی ہندو خاتون کو دل دے بیٹھی، ہم جنس پرست جوڑے کی تصاویر وائرل

Aug 02, 2019 | 21:45:PM  9:45 PM, August 02, 2019
پاکستانی مسلمان لڑکی بھارتی ہندو خاتون کو دل دے بیٹھی، ہم جنس پرست جوڑے کی تصاویر وائرل

  


نیو یارک (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) ایک پاکستانی آرٹسٹ سندس ملک اور بھارتی لڑکی انجلی چکرا کا حال ہی میں کرایا گیا فوٹو شوٹ سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوچکا ہے۔ دونوں خواتین ہم جنس پرست ہیں اور امریکی شہر نیو یارک میں مقیم ہیں۔

دونوں نے حال ہی میں بارش کے موسم کا ایک فوٹو شوٹ کرایا ہے جو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہوگیا ہے۔ سندس اور انجلی کو ایک دوسرے کو ڈیٹ کرتے ہوئے ایک سال مکمل ہوچکا ہے۔

سندس ملک نے اپنے رشتے کا ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر تصاویر شیئر کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ انہوں نے شروع سے ہی مختلف قسم کے پیار کا مشاہدہ کیا، کچھ پیار انہوں نے فیملی میں دیکھا تو کچھ بالی ووڈ کی فلموں میں ، لیکن جب وہ بڑی ہوئیں تو انہیں احساس ہوا کہ ان کا جنسی میلان کیا ہے مگر انہیں اپنے جیسے لوگ نظر نہیں آئے۔ ’ میں بہت خوش ہوں کہ میں اپنی زندگی کے پیار کے ساتھ ہوں، ہمارے اس رشتے کو ایک سال مکمل ہوگیا، مجھے انجلی اپنی سالگرہ سے 5 دن پہلے ملی تھی۔‘

View this post on Instagram

pride mubarak ????????️‍???????????? shot on film hehe

A post shared by SundasMalik (@sufi.sun) on

View this post on Instagram

wearing matching tees to this couple shoot is probably the gayest thing we’ve ever done ????????

A post shared by Anjali (@anjalichakra) on

View this post on Instagram

Anjali has changed me in ways I could’ve never imagined. her love is constant, she waters me and I grow. everything about our first hangout to our first date to our first kiss has been romantic beyond comparison. I still remember the first month I met Anjali, I didn’t write for a month. I couldn’t find the right words to describe how her presence in my life made me feel. We’ve been through a lot over these past few months, stuck in between spaces and weird transition phases. But we always try with each other, we choose each other. I’m certain I’ve known Anjali in a past life.. I somehow intuitively always knew the love of my life’s name would start with an A and here she is. I adorn every second of every minute of everyday where I get to share my moments with this ambitious capricorn doofus head. And a big thank you to @allison__stoddard who captured our love in its truest form!

A post shared by SundasMalik (@sufi.sun) on

