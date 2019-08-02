پاکستانی مسلمان لڑکی بھارتی ہندو خاتون کو دل دے بیٹھی، ہم جنس پرست جوڑے کی تصاویر وائرل

View this post on Instagram

I’m usually the kurta to her lehenga, so coming up with family-ready femme wedding outfits was more than a little stressful for me. Luckily @borrowthebazaar has a huge selection of outfits I could choose from so I knew I’d feel comfortable when I met Anjali’s extended family. Go check out their rental service for your next event! Photos by @sarowarrr Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest